By sweeping a double header Friday, the Hastings College softball team kept itself in position to qualify for its conference post-season playoffs.
Entering Friday’s twin bill with league cellar dweller Dakota Wesleyan University, HC held 7th place in the GPAC. The top eight conference teams qualify for the playoffs.
Bronco coach Troy Baker spoke about his teams’ playoff hopes right after Friday’s two-win performance.
“We have put ourselves in a pretty good shape of getting to the playoffs,” Baker said.
HC’s league record stands at 10-8. The Broncos will play two more games Saturday at home, hosting Jamestown. HC closes out its regular season April 29 at Briar Cliff.
In Friday’s sweep, the Broncos put on a slugfest against the Tigers.
HC totaled 11 hits in the first game that saw the Broncos capture a 5-2 win. Hastings College then showered the softball field with 12 hits in its 14-6 second-game victory.
The Tigers played tough in the opener, keeping the Broncos scoreless through five innings. But in the sixth,HC rocked for all five of its runs.
Taylor Stuhr got the rally going by slugging a two-run home run that plated Lauren Schneider who led off with a single. Stuhr’s clout over the left field fence tied the game at 2-2.
Hastings’s first-game bats remained hot, exemplified by Macie Mays’ double that brought home Rayleigh Guyer and Sydney Schelkopf. HC made it 5-2 when Mays hustled home on an Elana Gerhard single.
Hastings pitcher Kyleigh Boever went the distance in the opener. She gave up just four hits. Her steady pitching helped the game to finish quickly. The game took just one hour, 35 minutes to complete.
“We got that two-run homer from Taylor, and we just took off from there. We got those five runs and then Kyleigh did her job,” Baker said.
Gerhard helped lead the HC offense in game one. She produced three singles. Schneider connected for a pair of one-base hits. Katyn Kappler also accounted for a pair of singles.
DWU held a 1-0 edge in the first frame, then made it 2-0 with another run in the fifth. The Tigers’ four hits consisted of a double and three singles.
DWU 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 4 1
HC 0 0 0 0 0 5 X — 5 11 1
W — Kyleigh Boever. L — Sophie Wietzema
2B — DWU, McKinnely Mull. H, Macie Mays.
“Hitting is contagious. It is a cliche. But it is true. Hopefully we can carry it over until the end of the season.”
Those were Baker’s comments after the Broncos broke loose for 12 hits in its game two victory. The seven-inning game concluded after six innings due to the run rule.
Lexi Mudloff’s three-run homer stood out as one of the game’s top highlights. She uncorked her circuit clout in the third inning, as HC took a 5-4 advantage.
Mudloff closed with three hits and 5 RBI. Schelkopf, Mays and Schneider had two safeties apiece.
“In Game two we played back-and-forth a little bit. Our bats came really alive in that second game,” Baker said. “Lexi squared up three balls. Maci had a great day all the way around. Sydney and Lauren got some base hits.”
The Tigers garnered seven hits in game two, staying right with the Broncos until HC caught fire for a five-run rally in the fourth frame.
“They showed that they were a pretty gritty team, coming in here from about five hours away,” Baker said about DWU.
DWU 1 1 2 0 2 0 X — 6 7 2
HC 2 0 3 5 2 2 X — 14 12 1
W — Sophia Havercamp. L — Keirsten Krcil
2B — H, Sydney Schelkopf, Taylor Stuhr.
HR — DWU, McKinnely Mull, Bri Dawson. H, Lexi Mudloff.