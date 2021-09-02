The amount of energy the Hastings College volleyball team exudes off of its bench can be hard to match.
It often isn’t — or hasn’t been so far during Alex Allard’s tenure.
That was until Wednesday night when roars from a full house of fans, including a healthy section of students clad in white, filled Lynn Farrell Arena.
“I didn’t expect this,” a smiling Allard said. “This was the most packed I’ve seen the student section in the two years prior to this season. It was awesome.”
Following Hastings’ hard-fought sweep of rival Doane University, Allard sent her team to thank their peers.
“I think a lot of the energy came from them,” the third-year coach said. “We kind of rode it out, especially when we were down.”
The Broncos’ conference opener was the team’s first true test this season. And they passed with flying colors, overcoming deficits, protecting leads and scrambling to finish off crucial points to secure a 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 victory.
In Hastings’ first eight matches — all wins — the Broncos lost just two sets. Doane nearly scratched one off the home team in game one when the Tigers held match point at 24-23. But a kill by Amani Monroe, a Doane error, and a winning joust by Emily Krolikowski gave the set to the Broncos.
Set 1: @VBHastings climbs back from a six-point deficit and takes the first from @DoaneAthletics 26-24. #GPAC pic.twitter.com/8mqGKCUDKe— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 2, 2021
Hastings was chasing six points midway through the set before a 5-0 run featuring lots of transition offense and use of angles aided in the climb back to later tie at 23.
After winning the first game, the Broncos rode the momentum and took the first six points in set two and then eight of the first nine.
Krolikowski keyed the initial 6-0 stretch in the second frame with four kills. The senior, who scored a match-high 15 kills Wednesday, leads the team in the category through nine games.
“Talking to her after last season,” Allard said, “I told her (with) losing Lucy Skoch that she was going to have to put the team on her back and be the person that scores points. Not just be the leader off the court, but be the person who leads on the court in points on the. scoreboard. She wanted it and I think she’s doing a great job of it.”
Winning set two required another late push from the Broncos after Genna Ryan-Piasecki capped a 6-1 Doane run for a 21-20 lead.
Monroe and Miriam Miller tallied back-to-back kills for HC to regain the lead before Ryan-Piasecki tied it once more. But Krolikowski pounded two more kills to put her Broncos up 2-0 in the match.
Hastings never trailed in set three despite Doane tying it at 21. Sydney Mullin and Makenna Asher teamed up for a block as the start of a 4-0 match-ending run by the Broncos. Krolikowski fired once more and Grace Branson challenged at the net for the clinching block.
Mullin ended with nine kills, Miller had seven, and Monroe four. Asher scored six kills and dished out nine assists. Jaisee Stinson added a double-double of 18 assists and a team-best 12 digs.
“I think it’s easier for the setters to run an offense when we have more hitters that can hit more angles, (where) there’s more offensive threats,” Allard said. “They can trust themselves to just continually throw the ball around instead of having to rely on one person. When one person is off, I feel like another hitter steps up and levels up your game.”
Kirsten Bures paced Doane, who was also undefeated before Wednesday, with 14 kills while hitting .500. Gabby Menghini added 11 kills for the 8-1 Tigers.
Hastings has already matched its win total from a year ago during the split pandemic season. The Broncos head into a Labor Day tournament in Sioux City this weekend before the Great Plains Athletic Conference season takes full stage.
“It feels amazing but we talk about staying humble and taking it one game at a time,” Allard said. “We’re not looking too far ahead.”
DU (8-1, 0-1).....................24 23 21
HC (9-0, 1-0).....................26 25 25
Doane (kills-aces-blocks)
Kennedy Scheele 0-0-0, Jaime Renshaw 1-0-1/2, Simonie Mendenhall 6-0-1/2, Kirsten Bures 14-0-0, Ally Wallace 2-0-0, Gabby Menghini 11-0-0, Josylyn Crow 0-0-0, Genna Ryan-Piasecki 7-0-0, Reagan Petersen 0-0-0, Taylor Sluka 2-0-0. Totals: 43-0-1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 4-0-1/2, Ava Lovitt 0-0-0, Jaisee Stinson 1-1-0, Ireland Currey 0-1-0, Miriam Miller 7-1-0, Sydney Mullin 9-0-2, Kamri Adler 0-0-0, Emily Krolikowski 15-0-1, Makenna Asher 6-0-1, Grace Branson 2-0-1/2, Jaydin Schake 0-0-0. Totals: 44-3-5.
Assists — D, Renshaw 35, Mendenhall 1, Scheele 1. H, Stinson 18, Asher 9, Currey 7, Krolikowski 1.