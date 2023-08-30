HC football 3.jpg
Hastings College head football coach Matt Franzen (right) said his Broncos took positive steps during the spring season that ended April 15. “I didn’t feel like we had any days in there where we were down. It just felt very positive all the way through,” he said.

 Courtesy Hastings College Athletics

Following his team's dramatic come-from-behind win over Peru State last week, Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen will be looking for a more conventional means to victory this week as the team travels to battle Dakota Wesleyan at 11 a.m. Saturday in South Dakota.

The Tigers bested Dakota State in their season-opener, 23-13, on Aug. 26, and will be looking to bring chaos on defense to confound the Bronco offensive scheme.

