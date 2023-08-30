Following his team's dramatic come-from-behind win over Peru State last week, Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen will be looking for a more conventional means to victory this week as the team travels to battle Dakota Wesleyan at 11 a.m. Saturday in South Dakota.
The Tigers bested Dakota State in their season-opener, 23-13, on Aug. 26, and will be looking to bring chaos on defense to confound the Bronco offensive scheme.
Led by senior All Conference Honorable Mention wide receiver Kiel Nelson, the Tigers bring a balanced attack on offense that will challenge the Broncos' defense both on the line and in the secondary.
Nelson, a redshirt senior, is a converted quarterback who has proven to be even more dangerous catching passes. His 25-yard touchdown grab from redshirt sophomore Austin Lee proved instrumental in the Tigers' 23-13 win.
"He's someone we'll definitely have to keep an eye on," Franzen said of Nelson. "He's a big wide receiver."
Special teams could also be a weapon in Dakota Wesleyan's arsenal, as exhibited by a blocked punt that led to a safety in last week's win.
"They looked good," Franzen said of the Tigers. "Their defense is a very aggressive kind of defense with plenty of blitzing. That style is always challenging to play against because you don't know where the pressure will be coming from. It is designed to cause confusion, especially for the offensive line."
The Broncos will lean on junior quarterback Eli Nappe and senior running back Brett Simonsen to keep its offense moving forward.
Nappe threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at starting quarterback last week, while Simonsen carried much of the ground game with 83 yards and three touchdowns.
"Brett Simonsen will definitely be featured for us out of the backfield, and Eli needs to be a premier player for us every week," Franzen said. "Ethan Wilborn (89 yards receiving, two touchdowns) showed he can be an outside threat at wide receiver."
On defense, Hastings will again count on its veterans to keep the opposition neutralized. Senior linemen Laython Shaw (10 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks) and Ugochukwu Udeh (5 tackles, 1/2 sack) anchor a defense that rose to the occasion when needed in overtime play last week.
Despite its clutch finish, Franzen said he'll be looking for fewer missed tackles on Saturday from his defense, something he hopes to nip in the bud sooner than later.
That, and dropped passes on offense are areas he thinks the Broncos need to shore up right away before they evolve into habitual liabilities. Beyond these early corrections, there seems little else to be concerned about at this stage.
"If we stay the course and trust the system there's really nothing we can't do," Franzen said. "The couple of things we need to work on are probably first-game things. When you don't see much tackling during preseason camp, that's going to happen. That will improve.
"Offensively, we dropped a few passes that our receivers should have caught. Obviously, we want to improve on that as time goes by. I think we'll improve very quickly here."
Staying focused on offense will be key to breaking through the chaotic Tiger defense, Franzen said.
Wearing the Dakota Wesleyan offense down while keeping the big play neutralized will be equally important in determining the outcome of the game, he said.
"All in all, we're in pretty good shape," he said. "It's fun to be part of a team that's coming off a big win like that. We took some lumps here and there, but in the end, our secondary made some big plays in overtime to help us win the game. We should come out of that with a lot of confidence in ourselves.
"Our approach will not be much different this week as far as our scheme and strategy. We'll still want to be fairly balanced and push the tempo offense. Defensively, we need to play up-front in our defensive line, with our linebackers applying pressure when we need to. We need to shut down those big plays and keep things in front of us."