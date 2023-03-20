Hastings College’s baseball team grabbed an early lead in its conference standings Monday by sweeping a double header against Dordt University at Duncan Field.
In game one, late-inning rallies catapulted the Broncos to an 11-1 win over the Defenders. In the second contest, HC upended GPAC opponent Dordt 4-2.
The first-game win snapped HC’s four-game losing streak. Hastings improved its record to 2-0 in the league and 7-14 overall. Dordt fell to 0-2 in the league and 12-7 overall.
“Starting off in the GPAC against a team that’s in the middle of the pack already is a great start,” said Bronco coach Joel Schipper. “We grinded it out. We got a great start on the mound from Markus Miller.”
Miller, a freshman from Hastings, threw a complete seven-inning game. He allowed only five hits. Two of them came in the fifth inning when the Defenders tallied their only run of the game.
“My defense was there. Even if I missed a spot, they were there to make an out. When runners got on I just locked in better,” Miller said.
The freshman pitcher came into the season tabbed as a relief pitcher. But he’s been a starter since the early games of this season.
“The (coaches) trusted me and I came into a starting role. Their trust in me feels nice,” Miller said.
The game turned into a pitcher’s duel from the outset and stayed that way until HC broke out for an 8-1 lead in the sixth frame. The Broncos tacked on three more runs in the seventh.
Dordt starting hurler Nick Yaeger gave up just four hits and struck out seven. But Yaeger was responsible for runs when HC took the lead. So Yaeger took the loss.
Schipper called Yaeger one of the best pitchers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. But the Broncos were able to pick up some of his tendencies.
“Our guys kept competing. Kept communicating with each other. We hammered them in one inning. That was the name of the game,” Schipper said. “We kept scrapping. We ran the bases really well. We got some key hits in some key spots and poured it on. So that’s a great win.”
On the way to victory, Hastings got some big extra point hits. Matt Lucero slugged a triple. Jaden Stone and James Velasquez each stroked a double.
Lucero closed with three hits while Stone collected a pair of hits. Stone, Eli Merritt and Tristan Martinez each scored twice. Brody Severin garnered two RBI to go along with a hit.
HC................000 008 3 — 11 12 2
DU...................000 010 0 — 1 5 2
W — Markus Miller. L — Nick Yaeger.
2B — D, Dylan Stanley. H, Jaden Stone, James Velasquez.
3B — H, Matt Lucero.
HC 4, Dordt 2
The Broncos put together another solid pitching and hitting performance in the second contest.
Starting HC pitcher James Velasquez gave up only four hits in five innings of work. He struck out six while allowing the Defenders both of their runs.
Reliever Alec Fichter picked up the save. He finished his two innings giving up only one hit.
The Broncos put up three runs in the third inning, then added a last-inning insurance run. Dordt scored a run in the third and another in the fifth frame.
HC’s batters registered eight hits, while Dordt earned five hits. The Broncos also got assistance from four Dordt errors.
Top hitters for the Broncos in game two were Tyler Kissinger and Eli Merritt, who picked up two hits apiece.
Earning one hit each were Jace Valdez, Jaden Stone, Mason Masur and Matt Lucero. Stone popped a triple. Kissler and Masur belted a double each.
Game Two
HC (2-0, 8-14)....003 000 1 — 4 8 2
DU (0-2, 12-8)...001 010 0 — 2 5 4
W — James Velasquez. L Gyeongju Kim
2B — D, Ethan Hoogesteger. H, Tyler Kissinger, Masun Majur.
3B — H, Jaden Stone.