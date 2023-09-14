There comes a point in a program’s rebuild where the underdog tag is removed and the weight of expectation is attached.
In Year 3 of the Matt Franzen era, Hastings College has arrived at the latter.
The Broncos are no longer surprise contenders in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Just contenders.
That’s the consequence of a steady rise under a new coach and proven winner who led HC to a 7-4 record last season, its best finish since going 6-4 in 2014.
“I think teams playing us aren’t saying, ‘This just isn’t a good football team,’” Franzen said this week. “Everybody we play is going to focus on us.”
This year, that included perennial power Morningside, which slid up to No. 3 from 4 in the latest NAIA poll.
While the Mustangs (2-0, 1-0) handed Hastings a 55-18 loss in the Broncos’ home opener, Franzen said the final score is misleading — HC committed three turnovers in the second half that “gift-wrapped” touchdowns to Morningside — and that his team has “closed the gap a fair amount.”
“We kind of felt Morningside took us more seriously than the year before,” said Franzen. “Maybe they’re not quite as good as they were, but we felt like they really looked at us this year as a potential threat.”
That’s the idea for the Broncos (2-1), who are seeking a playoff bid this season — something almost unimaginable since the program’s last in 2009.
But it will take more than winning the games HC is supposed to win, said Franzen.
It’s going to take those wins and then an upset of one of the GPAC’s premier teams.
“You have to win a game or two that you’re not favored in and we haven’t been able to do that yet,” Franzen said. “We’ve gotta win a game or two against a Midland, Dordt or Northwestern. When you do that, teams really do look at you like a serious threat.”
The Broncos will see current No. 19 Dordt at the end of the month. They’ll face No. 1 Northwestern a week later on Oct. 7, and won’t get Midland until Nov. 4.
Who knows where any of those teams will be by then.
Next up for Hastings is Jamestown (0-3) Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Wilson Field to kick off the second quarter of the season, as Franzen called it. By the end of this three-game stretch, more than half of the regular season will have passed, which is why the coach feels it’s important for the Broncos to hit their groove.
“It’s probably where we need to make a jump from a team who has shown we have ability and potential to a team that hopefully by the end of these next three weeks has settled into doing those things well and consistently,” he said.
“I think that’s more where we’re at, and I don’t know if it has anything to do with opponents. We just need to take next step so in the second half of season we’re hopefully clicking on all cylinders and we’re in a position to play for playoff opportunities.”
Jamestown has caused Hastings fits in the past, at least in the way that it’s been like looking in the mirror.
HC has wins in three of the last four meetings, and is favored by 7 1/2 points this week according to Massey Ratings.
Last year’s 23-16 victory hinged on a late kickoff return for a touchdown by the Broncos. Two years ago, Jamestown hung around and eventually snatched a 32-28 road win.
“Last year it ended up being a four-quarter game, but it showed the difference between our team last year and the year before (2021) in that we were able to withstand their late rally,” Franzen said.
“This year I think the two teams are a pretty good matchup. I’m glad that we’re playing here for obvious reasons, but I think they’re a good team and I think they compare well to us and where we are at.”
The winless Jimmies have lost two one-score games and enter the week on the heels of a 27-23 loss to Concordia in which UJ amassed a measly 31 rushing yards and were doomed by nine penalties.
Franzen said he expects Jamestown to favor the air Saturday.
So far, the Jimmies have run out a pair of sophomore quarterbacks. Ty Monson was last week’s starter, finishing 32-for-51 with 343 yards and two touchdowns.
Three receivers have more than 100 yards, including a team-high 167 on nin catches by junior Isaiah Roebuck.
“Defensively we need to limit the big plays,” said Franzen, who added his Broncos largely made Morningside earn its points on offense.
“If we can continue our defensive level, I think that’ll be a good matchup for us.”
Conversely, Hastings’ offense could use a lift, and a faster start. The Broncos needed second-half jolts — and overtime — to win their first two games of the season.
Junior Eli Nappe, the team’s first-year starting quarterback, has completed just under 50% of his passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns — all to junior Ethan Wilborn, who Franzen said has quickly emerged as one of the conference’s top receivers.
Senior Brett Simonsen has a team-best 161 rushing yards on 53 carries and three touchdowns.
Franzen said putting the ball in his all-conference running back’s hands will be a key this week.
“We feel like we need to establish a ground game this week... but you need to throw the ball in order for (Simonsen) to be effective,” Franzen said. “We’re going to work hard to do that this week.”