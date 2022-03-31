Ryan Mahoney sees the big picture members of his team often don't.
That's why you won't see the full slate of competitors from Hastings College's track and field teams at the Central Nebraska Challenge this weekend in Kearney.
The Broncos aren't yet a month removed from a remarkable indoor season in which the women placed their highest ever as a team in fourth place and the men were top 25.
In what's to be the first spring meet of the college season on Saturday, Mahoney doesn't want anyone's season ruined before it begins.
"As an athlete you kind of think day-to-day, as in the next meet," Mahoney said. "As a coach, we're thinking about the season, their career. You've got to look ahead a little bit.
"Sitting out the first meet of the season might make for a better overall season. Sometimes that's hard for kids to see."
And it might come with disappointment, but it's a long season.
Mahoney said most athletes are understanding, despite their competitive desires.
Those who do compete Saturday will do so against a variety of competition.
The meet, which is technically co-hosted by the Broncos and University of Nebraska at Kearney, will feature NAIA and NCAA Division II and III programs.
Of those attending prior to the entries closing Thursday night are D-III Nebraska Wesleyan; D-II Chadron, Fort Hays, and Minnesota State; and NAIA Midland, Doane, Concordia, and York.
"There's a nice mix of some different divisions," Mahoney said.
He expects the field events to be especially competitive.
"The throws are going to be ridiculously good," he said. "The GPAC is so dang good at throws anyway ... The midwest tends to be good at throws, so you get a bunch of teams that are great (and) you're going to see the level of competition is really high in throwing events."
All events will be at Kearney High. Field events will start at 11 a.m. and track events at 3 p.m.
As of Thursday, weather is forecast to be in the 60s on Saturday.
That should help athletes to produce some national standard marks, even this early in the year.
"I don't expect kids' best performances of the year, this is just a starting point," Mahoney said. "But with outdoor, where we're located, we've got to take advantage of good days and good competition when you get them."
Meet schedule (times approximate)
Field events: Hammer throw & discus, 11 a.m.; Javelin, noon; Pole vault & long jump, 1 p.m.; High jump, 2:30 p.m.; Triple jump, 4 p.m.; Shot put, 5 p.m.
Track events (women first, men second): 400 relay, 3 p.m.; 3,000-meter steeplechase, 3:15 p.m.; 100/110 hurdles, 3:50 p.m.; 400, 4:10 p.m.; 100, 4:10 p.m.; 800, 4:50 p.m.; 400 hurdles, 5:15 p.m.; 200, 5:35 p.m.; 1,500, 6:05 p.m.; 1,600 relay, 6:40 p.m.; 5,000, 7:15 p.m.