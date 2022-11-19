The glory days are still the glory days for Hastings College volleyball. The national championship banner from the 2016 squad that miraculously overcame a 2-0 deficit in that season’s final against Dordt hangs inside Lynn Farrell Arena for all to see.
It’s something members from that team and those before can relish, but serves as a stark reminder of where the program once stood — and not so long ago — for those currently in crimson and white.
The departure of Matt Buttermore following the 2018 season seemingly dissolved the Broncos’ edge to stay afloat in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and consistently contend for national titles.
Now four years later, under the leadership of Buttermore’s successor, Alex Allard, the Broncos will once again load a bus to Sioux City, Iowa, as one of the nation’s 24 remaining teams.
Hastings College survived its sixth five-setter of the season Saturday in its NAIA opening round national tournament match against No. 23 Texas Wesleyan.
“We’ve been talking about building our legacy,” said Allard, the Broncos’ fourth-year coach.
“When you mention Hastings College volleyball, everybody thinks back to the Buttermore era and national champions and the players you name drop and stuff. We’ve just been talking for so many months about building our own legacy and having the community remember who we are. I think they’ve done a great job of that and this is a first step, making it to the final 24.”
It was almost a misstep for the Broncos, who were five voting points outside of the top 25 rankings in the Nov. 9 poll.
HC was gifted home-court advantage and nearly squandered it. Sooner Athletic Conference runner-up Texas Wesleyan (26-6) opened strong with a 25-16 first set victory.
“I think it was just we needed to get a feel for them,” said Allard. “We’ve only seen film and they ran a completely different lineup in the film that we saw. It was going to take us a little while to understand the new people that weren’t in the film, how to react to it, what we should be defending — stuff like that.”
The Broncos (20-13) responded promptly, winning a pair of deuce games — 26-24 in set two and 25-23 in set three — for the match advantage.
HC scored seven of the first nine points in the second and had a five-point edge at 19-14, but the Rams used an 8-3 run to tie the set at 22.
Freshman Peyton Roper ripped off two of her match-high 15 kills to put the Broncos at set point. After TWU tied it, HC’s Majesta Valasek (nine kills) scored twice to tie the match.
Trailing 12-9 in the third, the Broncos pieced together a 9-3 run that featured three kills by Roper to pull ahead at 18-13. The teams traded points until Marlee Taylor flushed one of her 15 kills on the night for set point and the Rams followed with an error.
The momentum favored Hastings at the point, but the Rams shushed nearly all of it.
Texas Wesleyan pummeled HC in the fourth 25-10 to force a winner-take-all fifth.
The Broncos pulled out a most impressive response.
“A few people were just being inconsistent,” Allard said of the fourth-set beatdown. “As a coach your first reaction is pull them out, give them a breather, give someone else a try and see what happens. Obviously it didn’t work.
“We finished the fifth with the starting lineup again and I think they just felt a lot more comfortable.”
The Broncos pulled out to a 10-6 lead in the race to 15 points. Taylor had four kills through that stretch.
TWU answered with four straight points to tie and later held match point twice — at 14-13 and 15-14.
Amani Monroe kept HC alive with just her fifth kill on the night. And the Rams, making their fifth straight national tournament appearance, fumbled the match away with a service error and two attack errors.
“I think Texas Wesleyan was a phenomenal team,” Allard said. “Their defense surprised us a lot. We weren’t ready for them to pick up some of our balls that usually land.”
The Rams out-hit Hastings College .212 to .130 and had three players in double figure kills — Sydney Warde and Kendal King led the charge with 12 apiece on assists from Ruby O’Brien (30) and Catherine Wise (18). TWU also aced HC 10 times.
Makenna Asher dished 48 assists and served four aces for the Broncos. Miriam Miller recorded a game-high 26 digs.
7-for-7
All seven teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference who qualified for the national tournament advanced to the final site. The unranked Broncos join No. 2 Jamestown, No. 3 Midland, No. 5 Concordia, No. 6 Dakota Wesleyan, No. 8 Northwestern and No. 15 College of St. Mary.
Hastings College and Concordia will both play in Pool D.
TWU (26-6)...............................25 24 23 25 15
HC (20-13)................................16 26 25 10 17
Texas Wesleyan (kills-ace-blocks)
Skylar Warde 12-0-1/2, Kendal King 12-0-1/2, Sydney Charlton 11-0-1/2, Grace Pavelka 7-0-1 1/2, Sydney Alexander 6-0-4, Carly Unruh 4-0-2, Malia Linton 1-0-0, Ruby O’Brien 1-1-0, Alexandria Lee 1-1-0, Emily Lewis 0-3-0, Haley Harvey 0-1-0, Victoria Da Silva 0-0-0, Catherine Wise 0-0-0, Andrea Malek 0-4-0. Totals: 55-10-9.
Assists—O’Brien 30, Wise 18, Harvey 3, Malek 2. Digs—Malek 21, Lewis 11.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Peyton Roper 15-0-1, Marlee Taylor 15-0-1, Majesta Valasek 9-0-1, Amani Monroe 5-0-0, Makenna Asher 5-4-0, Bri Lemke 4-0-1, Ava Lovitt 0-0-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-00-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-0, Sophie Stevens 0-0-0, Lauren Dirks 0-0-0. Totals: 56-4-4.
Assists—Asher 48, Lovitt 1, Miller 1, Sealey 1. Digs—Miller 26, Sealey 11.