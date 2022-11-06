The Hastings College bowling teams held its first of two tournaments this season at Pastime Lanes over the weekend.
A total of 10 mens teams and 11 women’s teams made up this year’s Bronco Open.
On Saturday it was six individual game scores kept toward the team total going into Sunday’s Baker round.
The athletes were bowling on the pattern named “College Bowling Long #1,” which was 43 feet in length.
On the women’s side it was Columbia College’s Jordyn Czerw taking the individual championship with a score of 1,206.
Barton’s Allyson Heidenreich took silver with a score of 1,125.
The Hastings women placed two bowlers in the top 10. Madison Henderson finished ninth with a score of 1,086 and Marissa Ruiz finished 10th with a score of 1,074.
The men’s individual championship went to Kansas Wesleyan’s Taylor Wiley, who had a six game total of 1,219. Iowa Western’s Mason Sterkel finished second with a score of 1,214.
HC’s Tyler Seeley finished eighth with a score of 1,166.
On Sunday, the bowlers had to bowl 16 games of Baker bowling, which counted toward total pin fall from Saturday. After the games were complete the field was cut to four teams for bracket play. Bracket play was best two-of-three.
The HC men qualified as the No. 1 seed with a total score of 8,909. Kansas Wesleyan was No. 2 with a score of 8,831. Iowa Central was the No. 3 seed with 8802 and Peru State was fourth a score of 8,538.
In the semifinals, HC fell to Peru State 0-2. Kansas Wesleyan beat Iowa Central 2-1.
Kansas Wesleyan took the team title over Peru State 2-1.
The HC women qualified fourth with a score of 7,755. Iowa Central claimed the No. 1 seed at 7,841. Columbia was second (7,779) and Morningside claimed the No. 3 seed (7,768).
HC was swept by Iowa Central (169-127, 258-160). No. 3 Morningside defeated Columbia 2-1. Then the Mustangs upset No. 1 Iowa Central 2-1 to claim the women’s title.
Men’s individual scores
1, Taylor Wiley, Kansas Wesleyan 1,219; 2, Mason Sterkel, Iowa Western 1,214; 3, Steven Stone, Iowa Central 1,208; 4, Isaac Skalak, Peru State 1,202; 5, Wyatt Grunwald, Missouri Valley 1,196; 6, Jacob Kraft, Iowa Western 1,189; 7, Bryce Moore, Barton 1,177; 8, Tyler Seeley, Hastings 1,166; 9, Dylan Hamil, Morningside 1,165; 10, Jacob Miner, Waldorf 1,164
Women’s individual
1, Jordyn Czerw, Columbią 1,206; 2, Allyson Heidenreich, Barton 1,125; 3, Hayleigh Hale-Haggard, Kansas Wesleyan 1,123; 4, Kara Thompson, Kansas Wesleyan 1,123; 5, Abigail Price, Iowa Central 1,108; 6, Carissa Johnson, Morningside 1,099; 7, Cassie Lee, Iowa Central 1,087; 8, Makenzie Millard, Peru State 1,086; 9, Madison Henderson, Hastings 1,074; 10, Marissa Ruiz, Hastings 1,067
