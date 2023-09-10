After two straight comeback wins, the Hastings College gridiron squad tried to catch lightning in a bottle for a third time.
However, the No. 4-rated Morningside Mustangs dashed the Broncos’ efforts with a 55-18 whipping in the Hastings College home opener.
At halftime, the Broncos believed in their chances to pull off an upset against the conference foe Mustangs. The Broncos (2-1) had good reason for optimism. After all, HC bagged come-from-behind wins in its first two games.
“So far this season we’ve fallen behind and come back and played explosive football at the end of the games,” said HC coach Matt Franzen.
HC cut a 21–0 deficit to 21-9 going into the break by way of a field goal and a touchdown.
Casper Feijen booted a 37-yarder one minute before halftime. Then, with just 26 seconds showing, HC quarterback Eli Nappe scampered for a five-yard TD.
“It felt like we really played right with these guys for about two quarters. For about two quarters we went toe-to-toe with a really good team here,” Franzen said.
With momentum favoring the Broncos, HC got the ball to start the third quarter. Hastings quickly marched into Mustang territory. But that’s when Morningside started nailing the coffin.
On the eighth play of the drive, the Broncos fumbled the ball away. The Mustangs scooped and raced 44 yards to pay dirt and a 28-9 advantage.
Morningside (2-0) kept hammering the nail.
“That play may have done it,” Franzen said. “And we still had full quarters to play. Unfortunately that lead kept growing,” Franzen said.
Morningside expanded its lead to an insurmountable 35-9 when the Mustangs intercepted a Nappe pass and returned the pigskin for an 85-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs added 20 points in the fourth quarter. It included a Bronco fumble that led to another Morningside TD.
Late in the game, the Broncos were awarded two points when Gavin Chohon recovered a blocked conversion kick and took it to the house.
HC ended the scoring when freshman quarterback Carson Kudlacek of Hastings teamed up with Tanner-James Friend for a 44-yard touchdown pass. Feijen booted the extra point.
Bronco turnovers prevented HC from making the contest any closer. HC lost two of three fumbles coupled with an interception.
“To hand these guys 21 points, no way are you going to win the game,” Franzen said. “Those are the things that we’ve got to figure out a way to fix. Those mistakes today, those turnovers, were the game. They were the difference.”
Morningside’s offense amassed 495 total yards. The Mustangs closed with 303 yards passing and 195 on the ground. HC finished with 262 total yards. Those included 54 rushing yards and 208 yards passing.
“Their defensive front seven is built to stop the run. Our game plan and chance to win was going to be in the perimeter in the passing game. Unfortunately we lost the perimeter battle. That hurt us,” Franzen said.
HC running back Brett Simonsen led his team in catches with six. Teammate Ethan Wilborn grabbed five passes.
Jayden Roberts topped the Broncos in tackling with nine. Caden Eger registered nine tackles.
The Broncos remain at home for their next game Sept 16 against conference foe Jamestown.
Mustangs (2-0)...........7 14 14 20 — 55
Broncos (2-1)..................0 9 0 9 — 18
M — KJ Williams 1 run (Bryson Wilke kick)
M — Trent Lane 1 run (Wilke kick)
M — Lennx Brown 12 run (Wilke kick)
H — Casper Feijen 37 field goal
H — Eli Nappe 5 run (kick fail)
M — Chase Harden 44 fumble return (Wilke kick)
M — Dijion Wells 85 interception return (Wilke kick)
M — Lane 1 run (Wilke kick)
M — Laken Harnly 9 pass from Cash Parker (kick fail)
H — Gavin Chohon extra point return
H — Tanner-James Friend 44 pass from Carson Kudlacek.
M H
First Downs 28 17
Rushes-Yards 44-192 29-54
Passing Yards 303 208
Att-Comp-Int 36-21-1 47-21-1
Total Plays, Yds. 80-495 76-262
Punts-Avg. 4-40.0 8-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 7-66 3-23
Possession Time 32:53 27:07
RUSHING—M, Cash Parker 1-(-6), Lennx Brown 9-62, Trent Lane 18-82, KJ Williams 7-19, Bryson Freeberg 5-45, Jaylen Burch 3-(-9), Zack Chevalier 1-(-1). H, Carson Kudlacek 2- (-5), Sam Ahl 1-27, Eli Nappe 10-6, Josh Ray 5-8, Jagger Shaddix 1-4, Brett Simonsen 10-14.
PASSING—M, Parker 9-16-153-1, Brown 11-19-130-0, Chevalier 1-1-20-0. H, Kudlacek 4-10-66-0, Nappe 17-37-142-1.
RECEIVING—M, Zack Norton 8-83, Joshua Simmons 1-25, Blake Brown 2-30, Laken Harnly 2-17, Dijon Walls 1-12, Roderick Washington 1-20, Griffin Kraft 2-83, Drew Sellon 4-33. H, Jaishawn Wright 1-13, Will Austin 1-15, Tanner Schneiderheinz 1-12, Carson Parde 1-3, Ethan Wilborn 5-44, Tanner-James Friend 1-44, Jake Bargen 3-35, Zach Peterson 1-8, Duncan Fouts 1-11, Simonsen 6-23.