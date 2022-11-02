p11-03-22HCOwsoc1.jpg
Hastings College’s Michaela Fox knocks down a pass in front of Morningside’s Keyera Harmon Wednesday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

The Hastings College women’s soccer team opened postseason play with a team that has given it some fits over the last few meetings. The Broncos hosted Morningside, the two teams have tied the last two meetings, and HC has not scored more than one goal in each of the last three matchups with the Mustangs.

That was not the case in Wednesday’s GPAC quarterfinal battle. Hastings racked up three goals against Morningside, including two in the first half, en route to a 3-0 shutout to advance to the conference semifinals.

p11-03-22HCOwsoc2.jpg
Hastings College’s Dekota Schubert is defended by Morningside’s Melissa Tsatiris Wednesday night at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Rosenberg
