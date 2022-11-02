The Hastings College women’s soccer team opened postseason play with a team that has given it some fits over the last few meetings. The Broncos hosted Morningside, the two teams have tied the last two meetings, and HC has not scored more than one goal in each of the last three matchups with the Mustangs.
That was not the case in Wednesday’s GPAC quarterfinal battle. Hastings racked up three goals against Morningside, including two in the first half, en route to a 3-0 shutout to advance to the conference semifinals.
“I thought we just played really well (Wednesday) and took our chances when we had them,” said HC head coach Jade Ovendale.
The last time Hastings and Morningside met on the pitch, two first-half goals, one by each team, were the only scores of the match, but the Broncos felt like their performance was not up to their standards.
“That was a difficult tie for us to take,” Ovendale said. “We felt like we had a little bit of revenge about us; we wanted to prove, ‘Hey, we should have beaten you on that night. We’re going to beat you on this night.’ “
Hastings College jumped on top in the 14th minute, when Miley Prine scored on an assists from Naomi Pedroza. Prine got the ball on a breakaway and snuck the ball past the Morningside goalkeeper just inside the left post.
The Mustangs piled up the shots after the Broncos’ goal. Morningside eventually outshot HC 6-5 in the half, but Hastings’ goalkeeper Sofie Jackson-Pederson notched four saves in an effort to keep the visitors stuck with a zero on the scoreboard.
Hastings took a commanding advantage when it scored its second goal of the half with just over 4 minutes remaining.
“Getting the second goal is great; it gives you that extra cushion,” Ovendale said. “Having that two-goal lead in the second half makes you feel a little more comfortable, but we said at halftime that we can’t be content...I felt like we came out in the second half with the same intensity as the first half, and we were rewarded with another goal.”
Dekota Schubert tallied the Broncos’ second goal on a header from a corner kick off the foot of Megan Lampe. In the second half, Schubert found the back of the net again, intercepting a pass near the 18-yard box and firing a strike into thee top of the goal.
Schubert’s two goals on Wednesday were her 19th and 20th of the season, giving her sole possession of the GPAC lead.
The Broncos held Morningside to just two shots in the second half, as the HC defense was as good as can be on Wednesday. The victory marked Hastings’ eighth shutout of the season.
“We’re a pressing team, and when we can execute it correctly, we’re really, really difficult to play against,” the Broncos’ coach said. “I think we can really stress opponents, especially when they’re on the ball and we can get in their faces. We sort of want them to hate their life on the ball, and I felt like we executed that well.”
Hastings College advances to the semifinals of the GPAC tournament, where it will take on Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa. The Chargers were second in the conference after the regular season, and they played HC to a 1-1 draw.
“The mentality we have is just appreciating every moment we have and committing to the process,” Ovendale said. “We have to be completely committed in every single thing we do...We know Briar Cliff is going to be a tough game. We just have to be fully committed to that game.”