Points were at a premium as Hastings College football nosed out Doane University 14-9 Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field in a game dominated by defense on both sides.
And while Bronco head coach Matt Franzen admitted he was a tad concerned his high-powered offense was not able to put more points on the board, his disappointment was tempered by strong performances from his defense and special teams units, which stayed toe-to-toe with the Tigers, now 3-3, to beat them at their own game.
"I wasn't surprised it was a close game," Franzen said. "Both defenses played really well for the most part, and we knew their defense and special teams were going to be pretty stingy.
"We stressed going in (that) we needed to not just be adequate at special teams, but to see if we could make the big plays. By the end of the game, we felt like that was an area we won in."
Bronco senior kicker Jason Bachle kept the Tiger offense pinned deep in its own territory for the most part to begin its drives in the second half, landing four of his 10 punts inside the 20 yard line. He also booted two extra points.
"We punted the ball really well," Franzen said. "We punted out of our own territory and put them in positions where they were going to have a tough time driving the field and scoring enough points to win."
With three scheduled games remaining, the Broncos (6-2) ensured they will finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2014. That the win came in yet another close game demonstrated a rock-solid resolve Franzen said may not have existed earlier in the season.
"When we had a four-point loss at Midland, we may have felt at that point we weren't tough enough or confident enough to believe we could win a close game like that," he said. "Then we came back and beat Concordia and I think that put us in a position where we felt like if we're in another close game we could find a win. Saturday's game against Doane was a continuation of that."
Bronco senior linebacker Arjee Mack-Meyers recorded back-to-back sacks of Tiger quarterback Cruz Kirwan in the fourth quarter to help ground the Tigers' comeback attempt.
Junior Bronco lineman Ugochukwu "Harrison" Udeh added a sack while recording his best game of the season statistically with a team-high nine tackles.
"(Udeh) has played great all season," Franzen said. "He and Arjee really stood out. Arjee's sacks late in the game really eliminated one of their drives."
Doane had pulled to within five points with 3:06 left to play on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kirwan to Colby Frazier. But a four-down stand by the Bronco defense trounced the Tiger turnaround bid.
Senior quarterback John Zamora posted solid numbers for the Broncos, completing 19-of-32 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown without an interception. After freshman running back Antoine Murphy's 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put the Broncos on the board, Zamora connected with Courtney Lane on a 59-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, his lone touchdown by air. Failed pass plays that could have put the game out of reach kept the Tigers in contention longer than perhaps they needed to be, Franzen said.
"(Zamora) played pretty well, but there were a couple things he missed," he said. "We had some play-action things that unfortunately we weren't able to hit on, a couple open receivers he didn't see that maybe left some points out there."
Senior running back Brett Simonsen accounted for most of the Broncos' ground game, managing 66 yards on 26 carries. His numbers were demonstrative of just how unyielding the Tiger defense was on the afternoon, Franzen said.
"We didn't think we'd just blow them off the ball and we didn't," he said. "We ran the ball OK (but) were able to run effectively enough down the stretch to burn the clock and control the game in the second half."
The Broncos head to North Dakota to square off against University of Jamestown at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Jimmies (3-5) were annihilated by No. 1-ranked Morningside 59-7 last week.
"They are probably similar to us as far as talent and ability," Franzen said. "Their strength is in their offense. They have the ability to score a lot of points.
"Offensively, they have a quarterback (senior Cade Torgerson) who throws the ball probably as well as anybody outside of Morningside, and really solid receiving corps."
Torgerson averages 237.3 yards per game and has thrown for 16 touchdowns on the year. But he's been intercepted in each of the last five games, including four times against Midland.
"We're going to have to be really locked in to keep (Jamestown) in check," Franzen said.
Going forward, Franzen said he is more than satisfied with how his players have bought into the team's winning formula thus far. That they have already tripled their win output from last season bears testament to just how far they have come.
"I feel good about where we are, I really do," he said. "We have developed in a lot of areas and are a night and day different team than a year ago. Hopefully we can continue to move forward through the end of the season."