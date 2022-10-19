Points were at a premium as Hastings College football nosed out Doane University 14-9 Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field in a game dominated by defense on both sides.

And while Bronco head coach Matt Franzen admitted he was a tad concerned his high-powered offense was not able to put more points on the board, his disappointment was tempered by strong performances from his defense and special teams units, which stayed toe-to-toe with the Tigers, now 3-3, to beat them at their own game.

