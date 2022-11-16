CRETE — Hastings College’s focus on defense early in the season paid its dividends Wednesday night in its first conference victory under Todd Raridon.
The first-year coach said he didn’t anticipate a high-scoring affair and he turned out to be right. The Broncos had to sweat it out for a while, but pulled away to beat Doane 75-60 inside the Haddix Center.
“We gave up 60 points. I cannot complain about that at all in this conference,” Raridon told Mike Will on his postgame radio show. “It wasn’t an up-and-down game and I didn’t expect it to be... It was a typical GPAC conference game.”
The Broncos moved to 6-0 with the victory in what was their second-lowest scoring affair thus far. They survived Tabor with only 62 tallies last Friday night.
Most of the Broncos’ points came via Reggie Thomas and Karson Gansebom, who combined for 48.
Gansebom had the game-high 25 on 8-for-15 shooting. He poured in 19 in the second half. Thomas had the hot hand early, scoring 13 in the first 20 minutes.
“They’ve played well the first six games, but in all honesty, we need some other guys to step up,” Raridon said. “Not in big numbers, but we need other guys to knock down shots because there are going to be nights where they just have an off night.
“We have guys who can shoot it but tonight they struggled. Fortunately Reggie and Karson were scoring... If we can get everybody on the same page then we’ll be a really good team.”
Tyrique McMurrin and Phil Cisrow each added 10 points for HC (6-0, 1-0), which hosts Mount Marty Saturday.
Cisrow also grabbed 10 boards for a double-double, though Raridon was more impressed by his defensive effort.
“I can’t say enough good things about how Phil played defensively on (Doane’s Alec Oberhauser),” Raridon said. “I think he had 16 (points) and he was averaging 28. Made him work for every shot he got. Phil’s undersized but was battling in there.”
Hastings College led by just two at the break after jumping on Doane in the early going. The Broncos were up 17-9 with eight minutes gone before the Tigers repped out a 16-2 run to lead 25-19.
Raridon said movement on the offensive end in the second half made some of the difference, defense some of the other.
After the teams traded jabs and reached a tie at 43, the Broncos stretched a lead to eight as Gansebom heated up.
It finally reached double digits with about 7 minutes left.
“They missed some shots, and consequently we kept them to one shot and got in transition a couple times and got open shots,” Raridon said.
Oberhauser’s 16 points led a more balanced Doane effort, which also saw Brady Timm score 14 and Nick Saiz 10.
HC (6-0, 1-0).................33 42 — 75
Doane (2-4, 1-1)...........31 29 — 60
Dawson Zenger 2-81-2 5, Phil Cisrow 3-6 2-2 10, Karson Gansebom 8-15 8-8 25, Reggie Thomas 7-12 7-9 23, Tyrique McMurrin 5-7 0-0 10, Zach Rust 0-1 0-0 0, Mathias Nchekwube 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Thompson 0-1 2-2 2, Danilo Matovic 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 25-50 20-25 75
Brady Timm 4-11 6-6 14, Alec Oberhauser 7-16 1-3 16, Cooper Sheldon 3-9 0-0 6, Guy Moran 1-2 0-0 2, Nick Saiz 4-10 0-0 10, Ben Renshaw 2-4 0-0 4, Cooper Peterson 1-4 0-0 3, Caleb Hrabik 0-1 0-0 0, Killian Bousfield 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 24-59 7-9 60
Three-point goals—HC 5-13 (Zenger 0-2, Cisrow 2-4, Gansebom 1-2, Thomas 2-4, Thompson 0-1); D 5-18 (Timm 0-1, Oberhauser 1-2, Sheldon 0-4, Saiz 2-4, Renshaw 0-2, Peterson 1-3, Hrabik 0-1, Bousfield 1-1). Rebounds—HC 35 (Cisrow 10); D 27 (Sheldon 9). Steals—HC 6 (Thomas, Zenger 2); D 3