Following a tightly-played first half, the Hastings College women took control after the break and sailed to a 68-42 basketball win over Bethel College Friday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Scoring was at a premium in the second quarter. Both teams had to withstand long scoring droughts. But HC went into intermission with a 26-24 edge.
The third quarter started the same way. But the Broncos (3-1) created a 6-0 scoring flurry to grab an eight-point advantage halfway into the period.
From there the Broncos broke away and never looked back.
“Neither team could score in the second quarter. We got some decent shots but struggled finishing them. We couldn’t get off 26,” said HC coach Jina Douglas “In the third quarter, once we hit a couple of shots, got the ball inside and some transition buckets, we got it going. We pulled away then.”
The Broncos relied heavily on the scoring of their post players, three who combined for 35 points. Starting center Katherine Hamburger rang up a game-high 17 points. Natalie Dick and Kylie Baumert poured in nine points apiece.
Hamburger, a freshman from St. Cecilia, showed her versatility by draining a pair of three-point baskets. She also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Bronco first-year starter closed by going 5-for-8 from the floor. That included 2-for-2 from three-point land.
Hamburger also had a good touch at the free-throw line where she tallied five of six tries.
“I was really happy to see her play well,” Douglas said. “She didn’t get as many minutes on Monday and wasn’t really as aggressive. Today you could just tell she was a lot more aggressive trying to score. I was happy she got a double-double and played really well. Hopefully, she can build off that.”
The Broncos didn’t miss a beat when Dick and Baumert took to the court.
Dick shot well from the floor, making four of six shots. Baumert was just as effective, going 3-for-4 from the floor and shot perfectly in three free-throw attempts.
Friday’s HC game plan included concentrating on getting the ball more to their centers.
“We tried to get a few more post touches than we did the last game,” Douglas said. “If we could score, that’s great. Otherwise, we could go inside-out with it. So we tried to do that more the first half and it carried over to the second half. Our (posts) did a really good job.”
The game’s first quarter saw the teams play nearly evenly, with HC holding a 17-16 lead going into the second quarter. But scoring became a rarity in quarter number two.
HC went dry for the final 5:42 of the second quarter. So its defense had to take over. And it worked. Bethel suffered a five-minute scoring drought.
“I thought we did a pretty good job with our transition defense, getting back and matching up,” Douglas said. “From our game on Monday when we really struggled with transition D, we made a huge step forward defensively today.”
HC’s offense came alive from midway in the third quarter until game’s end. The Broncos broke loose for a 13-2 scoring run and led 49-36 to complete that period.
The Broncos kept up their scoring pace in the fourth quarter by outscoring Bethel 19-6.
HC committed 18 turnovers.
A drastic reduction compared to 33 turnovers the Broncos got whistled for in their game last week with Haskell Indian Nation University.
Bethel had only one player in double figures, as Kendall Michalski scored 11 points. Bethel’s record slipped to 2-2.
Bethel (42)
Troi Lucas 2-12 2-2 8, Zayda Perez 3-13 1-2 7, Josie Calzonetti 3-9 0-0 6, Kendall Michalski 4-12 0-0 11, Sydney Tenant 1-3 0-0 2, Melinda Vargas 0-2 0-0 0, Lena Driscoll 0-1 0-0 0, Jaycee Freshour 1-5 0-0 3, Alex Bearup 1-4 2-4 5. Totals: 15-61 5-8 42.
Hastings (68)
Riley Clavel 0-7 2-2 2, Taylor Beacom 5-11 0-0- 10, Allison Bauer 4-12 0-0 8, Katherine Hamburger 5-8 5-6 17, Dawson Knode 0-2 1-2 1, Ali Smith 5-8 0-0 12, Kylie Baumert 3-4 3-3 9, Kiernan Paulk 0-1 0-0 0, Natalia Dick 4-6 1-2 9, Alyssa Baker -2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-61 12-15 68.
Bethel (2-2)................16 8 12 6 — 42
Hastings (3-1)......... 17 9 23 19 — 68
Three-point goals — B, 7-32 (Lucas 2-7, Perez 0-5, Calzonetti 0-5, Michalski 3-8, Tenant 0-1, Vargas 0-2, Freshour 1-2, Bearup 1-2). H, 4-17 (Clavel 0-5, Bauer 0-6, Hamburger 2-2, Smith 2-2, Paulk 0-1, Baker 0-1).
Rebounds — B 40 (Perez 8). H — 46 (Hamburger 11). Assists — B 9 (Perez 4). H 13 (Beacom 6). Fouls — B 16. H 17. Fouled out — none.
Blocks B 2 (Tenant 2). H 1 (Beacom 1).