Climbing out of the first-half hole the Hastings College women dug for themselves became too big a task for the Broncos Saturday.
The Broncos nearly did ascend from that ditch. But Jamestown University clamped down on HC’s second-half rally and defeated Hastings 68-59 in a conference game at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“We were down just 14 at halftime and we tried to come back. We got it down to three a couple of times in the second half. But we could never close the deal out there,” said Bronco coach Jina Douglas.
Jamestown, who led from the start, shot their way to a 39-25 halftime lead. They made 10 three-point goals in the first half for 50 percent from behind the arc. Jamestown closed the first half with 23 baskets compared to HC’s 17.
The Jimmies rained threes in the first quarter. They dropped home five bombs and matched that in quarter number two.
The Jimmies started the game with a hot hand, leading 19-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“They have some really good shooters. We didn’t realize a sense of urgency to get to the shooters,” Douglas said.
The Broncos pushed the reset button at the start of the second half. They played with more tenacity on defense and made enough shots to cut the Jimmies’ big lead to just five points going into the final period.
HC outscored Jamestown in the third quarter, 19-10. The Broncos’ tallied nine unanswered points late that period and trailed 49-44. Freshman guard Riley Clavel scored four of Hastings’ rally points.
Then freshman center Katherine Hamburger popped in four points, cutting Jamestown’s advantage to just three points.
HC reduced JU’s lead to 61-59 when starter Taylor Beacom drained a three-point shot.
Jamestown sealed the win with a 7-0 run.
“We talked at halftime that our urgency wasn’t there and we needed to play harder,” Douglas said. “I was glad we came out in the second half and tried to compete. Sometimes down 14 it is hard to come back and finish. It was today.”
The loss dropped HC’s conference record to 6-8. The Broncos are 10-10 on the season. Jamestown improved to 7-7 in league play and 14-8 for the year.
Beacom led the Bronco offense with 14 points. Clavel and Hamburger rang up 11 points each. Five Jamestown players reached double-figure scoring.
Jamestown 19 20 10 19 – 68
Hastings 8 17 19 15 – 59
Jamestown (68)
Kia Tower 11, Hanna Demars 12, Noelle Josephson 10, Madelyn Schmidt 6, Jailyn Martinson 3, Sarah Lenz 12, Macy Savela 12, Megan Oswald 2.
Hastings (59)
Riley Clavel 11, Taylor Beacom 14, Kylie Baumert 2, Miriam Miller 4, Katherine Hamburger 11, Ali Smith 7, Dawson Knode 7, Kiernan Paulk 3.