Cole Poppen isn’t certain, but if he had to guess, Tyler Mase’s vertical jump stacks up with the best of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
While the ability to leap might be more sought after for Todd Raridon’s Broncos, who were playing their home basketball opener next door inside Lynn Farrell Arena Tuesday night, Poppen, the men’s soccer coach, watched Mase propel himself skyward to intersect with a Jackson Brown corner kick in the 19th minute at Lloyd Wilson Field to give Hastings an early edge in a GPAC tournament semifinal match.
“With an athlete like that, I’ve been telling him all season, ‘You’ve just got to find the right timing.’ And we’re finally getting consistent delivery by Jacko (Jackson) Brown, so just a culmination of that,” Poppen said.
Brown’s team-leading eighth assist — approximately the sixth on a set piece, Poppen guessed — helped to provide the only goal No. 23 Hastings College needed to reach the conference final.
In full time, the Broncos (16-1-1) shut out Midland, the fifth-seeded tourney team, 2-0.
Paul Obrusnik put the proverbial nail in the Warriors’ coffin just five minutes later with his ninth goal of the year, which tied him with Mase for second on the team. Ryan Lewis had the assist.
Tuesday’s match was a stout contrast to the overtime match top-seeded Hastings survived last Thursday against underdog Mount Marty.
One-hundred-and-eight minutes into that match Sandro Rubio pulled off a half-bicycle kick on a rebound to break the scoreless tie and help the Broncos avoid the upset in the quarterfinals. Brown also was credited with an assist on that goal.
The Broncos, with the persistent wind at their backs to start Tuesday’s semifinal, put immediate pressure on Midland’s back line.
“I wanted to bring a lot of energy,” Poppen said. “This has been the longest break we’ve had between games since the season started, so we had guys back from injury, we were fresh and things like that.
“I wanted to make sure in the first 20 minutes we really imposed ourselves. (Midland) gave us a really good game last time and they played us in the second part of the season, so the message was: ‘You can’t come out and play the same way you did last week. You’ve got to play better and better,’ and I think we did that tonight.”
Putting Midland (10-6-5) behind the 8-ball early proved important. The Warriors were in the bottom third of the GPAC in scoring, ranking eighth with just 27 goals in 20 matches entering the semifinal.
That the Broncos poured in two goals in the first 25 minutes should have been insurmountable. And it was.
In the teams’ first matchup Oct. 5 in Fremont, the Broncos didn’t score until the 73rd minute.
“They don’t score a lot of goals, but they do a tremendous job of not conceding goals,” Poppen said. “That’s a huge part of their ethos and their coach’s philosophy. Fortunately our quality shone through and we got on the front foot early because the longer you go without scoring, the drama kind of builds and you saw that at the end. So to be on top and in control was huge for us.”
Hastings outshot Midland 9-7 (4-2 on goal). Each goalkeeper made two saves.
Poppen’s defense has allowed eight goals all season — three in the team’s only loss. Tuesday was Hastings’ 10th clean sheet of the season.
He praised his back line for their efforts.
“Jacko Brown, Ross Murphy, Jair Arita, Nils Schaefer and (keeper) Brendan Dally are all first-teamers in my opinion,” Poppen said. “They’re superb players and the second part of this season I think they’ve really started to galvanize and come together.
“I think you can see it when there’s a blocked shot or clearance, they’re all hugging each other. That camaraderie and resiliency they have to not concede goals — goals win games, defense wins championships. So to have the best defense in the conference statistically, and have the five best (defensive) players, it’s a coach’s dream.”
Everybody else benefits, too, Poppen added. That’s one reason why Hastings boasts the best offensive team in the GPAC also.
“I’m really fortunate, the midfielders are really fortunate, the forwards are fortunate,” Poppen said. “It allows them a little more freedom to play knowing they have a lot of solidarity back there.”
Championship preview
The Broncos will host second-seeded Concordia in the GPAC final on Friday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs beat No. 3 seed Dordt 1-0 Tuesday to reach the championship for the first time since 2017.
It’ll be the fourth time the teams have met for the tourney title. CUNE beat HC in 2015 before the Broncos won the matchups in ‘16 and ‘17.
Hastings College won the GPAC tournament last season after failing to secure the regular season crown as it has this year for the first time since 2018. The Broncos, who also won titles in 2018 and ‘19, missed the tournament final in 2020 due to a COVID-related exit in the semifinals that season.
Regardless of Friday’s outcome both teams will advance to the NAIA national tournament. The teams tied 1-1 during the regular season in Seward.
“It’s a final, so anything can happen,” Poppen said. “They’re a really tough group. They’ve got a lot of really talented players — I’m sure a bunch of first-team conference players — but the boys know that. We left that game — the one tie in our season — feeling like we could have done a little bit better, particularly in the second half.
“I don’t think I’m going to have to say much to motivate them. It’s a final, there’s a trophy to play for and it’s the second-best team, in our opinion, in the conference. So what more could you really ask for?”
Midland (10-6-5)................0 0 — 0
Hastings (16-1-1)...............2 0 — 2
H: Tyler Mase 20’; Paul Obrusnik 25’