Cole Poppen isn’t certain, but if he had to guess, Tyler Mase’s vertical jump stacks up with the best of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

While the ability to leap might be more sought after for Todd Raridon’s Broncos, who were playing their home basketball opener next door inside Lynn Farrell Arena Tuesday night, Poppen, the men’s soccer coach, watched Mase propel himself skyward to intersect with a Jackson Brown corner kick in the 19th minute at Lloyd Wilson Field to give Hastings an early edge in a GPAC tournament semifinal match.

0
0
0
0
0