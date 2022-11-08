Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.