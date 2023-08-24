Consider the bar set for Hastings College women’s soccer.
The historically successful program returned to the pinnacle, at least in terms of a conference championship, last fall, and has eyes for maintaining that level of excellence heading into its fourth season under Jade Ovendale.
“That’s always the expectation, and that’s the standard that I think Hastings College women’s soccer has,” said Ovendale, whose teams have gone a combined 40-14-4.
“I think for us we had a lot of girls who hadn’t had that feeling of winning the GPAC yet, so them winning something, they start to understand what it takes (to win).”
All it took last year was a pair of tough road wins during the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
The Broncos survived in overtime against No. 2 Briar Cliff, then knocked off regular season champion Jamestown in a North Dakota blizzard.
It was Hastings’ first GPAC title since 2018 and came at the expense of a Jimmies program which has become the standard in the conference over the last five seasons.
Thus, Jamestown was picked to win the league again by coaches who voted in the preseason poll.
Hastings garnered enough consideration to end up second in voting. Briar Cliff was chosen to finish third with Midland in fourth.
“There’s a lot of good competition,” Ovendale said. “I think the top four is probably pretty accurate. Jamestown, I think they deserve the No. 1 spot. They’ve been undefeated in regular conference. I felt like we would be up there for second anyway.”
The Broncos, though, aspire to win the regular season crown, and appear to have the right mix to do so this season.
HC returns its entire starting lineup from a season ago, which means all eight of the program’s all-conference players are back on the pitch.
“We have a big senior class that obviously played a massive part in winning the GPAC tournament last year, so that’s always exciting,” said Ovendale, whose team qualified for the NAIA national tournament last season.
“It’ll be massive for us. They’ve played in the tight games, they’ve played in the difficult games. They know when it gets tough how to pull out of it, to score goals and defend tough. It’ll be important for how long and far we go through this season.”
Honorable mention All-American Dekota Schubert headlines the pack and is one of 13 seniors on the veteran roster.
Schubert has scored 34 goals and assisted on 18 others the last two seasons.
First team all-conference selection Naomi Pedroza finished with 13 goals and seven assists in her first year back in her hometown while fellow former Hastings Tiger Dulce Lopez notched six goals and five assists during an honorable mention junior season.
The Broncos kick off their season Aug. 26.