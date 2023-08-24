w10-24-22HCOwsocNorthwestern_038.jpg
Hastings College’s Dekota Schubert and Northwestern’s Emily Schmidt fight for the ball Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Consider the bar set for Hastings College women’s soccer.

The historically successful program returned to the pinnacle, at least in terms of a conference championship, last fall, and has eyes for maintaining that level of excellence heading into its fourth season under Jade Ovendale.

