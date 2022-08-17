The alarm rang early Wednesday morning, but the afternoon reward was worth it for the Hastings College volleyball team.
The Broncos left campus around 3 a.m. to catch a flight from Omaha with a destination of West Palm Beach, Florida. That's where the 2022 season will commence, with a busy couple of days before a weekend on the Atlantic Ocean beach.
HC will play four games in two days in the Chick-Fil-A Classic — two on Thursday, two on Friday, per the school's athletic website, which received a makeover this summer and launched earlier this week.
"Hoping to come home 4-0," said fourth-year head coach Alex Allard, "but I think the experience for most of them is going to be something to remember for years to come."
The Broncos last went to the east coast in 2018, when they opened the season in Savannah, Georgia. They finished that trip unbeaten but much has obviously changed since.
New coach, all new faces. And now, a new offensive scheme for the team that finished 14-14 in 2021.
Allard, coming off her best season in Hastings, is shifting her team to a 5-1 offense, which means one setter stays on the floor for all six rotations.
It's a change from the 6-2 offense, which has hitters receiving sets from multiple setters.
Why did Allard, who ran the same offense in college herslef, make the change?
Makenna Asher. The St. Cecilia grad, and now junior at HC, will quarterback the Bronco offense alone. It's a nod to her performance as a college setter to this point, having led the team in assists her first two seasons.
"Giving Makenna the opportunity to deliver every ball, and every hitter knows what her ball looks like practicing with her every day, just makes it a lot easier," Allard said. "Not having to adjust to two setters, I think that's going to play a huge role."
The first test is Thursday morning against Trinity Christian College, which finished 9-21 last season. That game serves off at 7 a.m. central time.
HC plays again at 11 a.m. against Columbia International.
The Broncos draw preseason No. 20 Columbia College Friday morning and then Cumberland University to conclude the trip.
Another notable change this season is transitioning Miriam Miller from outside hitter to libero.
Miller was second on the team in kills as a freshman last season, but also led the Broncos in digs, which was Allard's defense for the coaching move.
"Miriam in the jersey in six rotations is going to make a huge difference for us, not having her swing and instead take our first contact and get us in system," Allard said.
Additions to the hitting lineup were a factor in that decision as well.
Allard said she's excited for freshman Peyton Roper, who "could've gone D-1, but was overlooked."
Allard also compared Roper to former Bronco Lucy Skoch, who had 930 career kills.
Back from injury is Marlee Taylor, who played in just six sets last season. As a healthier sophomore in 2020, Taylor registered 156 kills in 79 sets.
"We're very deep in the pin position," Allard said. "We've got big kids coming in."
A notable returner is Amani Monroe, a third-year Bronco, who is exercising her extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19. Monroe averaged 0.83 blocks per set last season, good for second on the team behind Sydney Mullin, who initially planned to return for a fifth year but opted to begin coaching in North Platte.
"If we could get a sixth year (of Monroe) we would," Allard joked.
Allard is 34-39 in her three seasons in Hastings. She's coming off her most successful season by record, but the Broncos finished the season 5-14 after a perfect 9-0 start.
Hastings College was predicted to finish ninth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this season. The Broncos' first action at home is Aug. 26. The GPAC season starts Aug. 31.