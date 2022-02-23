SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sierra Mitchell torched the net for 30 points Wednesday night for No. 9 Morningside and the Mustangs got another 25 from Chloe Lofstrom to down Hastings College in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
The eighth-seeded Broncos countered with 12 points from each Katharine Hamburger and Miriam Miller. Riley Clavel added 11 and Kylie Baumert finished with 10.
HC coach Jina Douglas said the Broncos’ offense was there but the talent of the Mustangs was too much to stop on the other end.
“Morningside is very talented offensively,” she said, “and they shot the ball really well tonight. I thought we competed and made shots, but just couldn’t get enough stops in a row to get over the hump.”
Both teams shot about 54%. But Morningside made 12 3-pointers to HC’s nine and had eight more field goals than the Broncos.
The loss ends the Broncos’ season. HC won six of its first seven games but lost eight of the next 10.
The Broncos won four of their final seven to make the GPAC tournament and end the year 15-14.
HC (15-14).............17 22 19 26 — 84
MU (26-4)..............20 28 27 23 — 98
Hastings College (84)
Ali Smith 3-5 0-0 9, Riley Clavel 3-8 5-5 11, Taylor Beacom 5-10 2-2 12, Katharine Hamburger 3-5 0-0 8, Dawson Knode 1-3 1-2 3, Whitney Bauer 0-0 1-2 1, Kylie Baumert 4-5 2-4 10, Allie Bauer 3-6 0-0 9, Miriam Miller 4-6 3-3 12, Kiernan Paulk 3-6 3-3 9. Totals: 29-54 17-21 84.
Morningside (98)
Sierra Mitchell 11-19 2-2 30, McKenna Sims 3-8 0-0 7, Aspen Jansa 2-6 4-4 10, Sophia Peppers 5-11 0-0 10, Chloe Lofstrom 10-12 4-6 25, Lauren Hedlund 1-1 2-3 4, Taylor Rodenburgh 5-11 0-0 12. Totals: 37-68 12-15 98.
Three-point goals: HC 9-20 (Smith 3-5, Clavel 0-3, Beacom 0-1, Hamburger 2-3, A. Bauer 3-6, Miller 1-1, Paulk 0-1); MU 12-30 (Mitchell 6-12, Sims 1-4, Jansa 2-4, Peppers 0-4, Lofstrom 1-1, Rodenburgh 2-5). Rebounds: HC 32-9 (Knode 8-1); MU 26-9 (Lofstrom 9-2). Steals: HC 6; MU 13. Assists: HC 18; MU 28.