Scoring problems continued to plague the Hastings College women’s basketball team Monday, as the Broncos fell to Bellevue University 72-54 in a non-conference affair at Lynn Farrell Arena.
HC (4-5) has struggled to score in the 60s or better in any of their last five outings. On Monday, the Bronco starters accounted for just 23 points.
“It has been a few games in a row that we haven’t been able to get out of the 50s,” said HC coach Jina Douglas. “Some of it is just shooting. Some of it is teams playing off of us. If you can’t make a consistent perimeter shot, they’re just going to sag off. And that clogs everything else.”
However, two Broncos reached double-digit scoring totals. Allie Bauer came off the bench and registered a team-high 11 points. Backup guard Sarah Treffer dumped in 10 points.
But overall, the Broncos suffered a poor shooting night, closing at just 29% from the floor (18-for-62). They were especially chilly from three-point land where HC made only 5-of-22 tries (23%).
“I didn’t think defensively we were bad. We gave up a few in transition. But overall we were doing OK. It is just hard to win games when you shoot 29%,” Douglas.
The Bruins (5-4) finished with 49% shooting and boasted five players in double-digit scoring. Asha Scott made a game-high 17 points.
Scott sparked the Bruins to a 34-25 halftime lead. She scored 11 points in the second quarter, including three consecutive layups that went unanswered by the Broncos.
“She’s a hard cover. She does a great job of getting to the rim and the free-throw line. She’s strong, athletic,” Douglas said about Scott.
Bellevue led from start to finish. The Bruins led by as much as 12 points in the first half. HC cut that margin to five points late in the first half before BU managed to take an 11-point lead at the break.
Hastings came out flat to start the third quarter. Meanwhile, Bellevue ripped off a 9-0 scoring run for a 43-26 cushion. The Broncos didn’t tally their first bucket attempt until four minutes into the third quarter.
Bellevue put on another scoring show to start the final quarter. The Bruins frolicked for 12 unanswered points to command a 62-39 advantage, then never looked back.
Douglas analyzed her squad’s poor shooting night:
“Some of it you hope is an off night. And some of it is kind of contagious. All of a sudden you miss a few easy shots and everyone starts to press,” Douglas said.
She knows her team will be up against good defenses in upcoming games.
HC travels to Jamestown on Friday, then goes to Dakota Wesleyan Saturday. The Broncos then go to Midland on Dec. 7.
“We’ve got to figure a few things out the next couple of days before we go up north to Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan. They are two really good defensive teams. We’ve got to figure out what we can do on the offensive end to try and score a little easier.”
The Broncos won’t play another home game until Dec. 10 against Concordia.
Bellevue (5-4)................13 21 16 22 — 72
Hastings (3-4)................11 14 14 15 — 54
Bellevue (72)
Asha Scott 7-11 3-4 17, Faith Ross 3-11 4-4 11, Ashtyn Arnold 4-6 2-4 10, Delaney VanBlaricon 4-9 0-0 11, Miranda Hennings 3-5 2-2 10, Laura Jurek 2-6 0-0 4, Kaziah Terrell 2-3 1-2 5, Shelby Little 1-2 0-6 2, Aminah Hall 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 26-53 14-24 72.
Hastings (54)
Alyssa Baker 1-4 4-5 6, Mariyah Avila 1-6 1-2 3, Olivia Kugler 3-5 1-2 8, Katherine Hamburger 2-7 1-2 6, Kiernan Paulk 0-7 0-0 0, Allie Bauer 3-11 4-5 11, Dawson Bauer 3-8 0-1 6, Carley Leners 2-6 0-0 4, Sarah Treffer 3-8 0-1 6. Totals: 18-62 13-19 54.
Three-point goals — B 6-14 (Ross 1-4, VanBlaricon 3-6, Hennings 2-2, Jureek 0-2). H 5-22 (Baker 0-1, Avila 0-3, Kugler 1-1, Hamburger 1-2, Paulk 0–3, Bauer 1-6, Leners 0-1, Treffer 2-5). Rebounds — B 38 (Arnold 6). H 42 (Knode 10). Turnovers — B 13. H 14. Fouls — B 17. H 21. Fouled out — Hamburger. Assists — B 10 (Scott 3, Arnold 3). H 9 (Kugler 3). Steals – B 5. H 4.