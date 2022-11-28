Scoring problems continued to plague the Hastings College women’s basketball team Monday, as the Broncos fell to Bellevue University 72-54 in a non-conference affair at Lynn Farrell Arena.

HC (4-5) has struggled to score in the 60s or better in any of their last five outings. On Monday, the Bronco starters accounted for just 23 points. 

