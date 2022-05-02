JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A few weeks ago, Hastings College found itself in a position to make the postseason.
But in the last month, the Broncos dropped 12 of 16 games and slipped into 11th place of 12 in the conference, where they’ll finish the season.
The campaign closed Monday evening with a pair of losses to Jamestown. HC lost 4-1 and 14-9 to finish the year 20-27 overall and 6-16 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Hastings was held to four hits in game one as UJ starter Kat Miska struck out 10 in a complete game effort.
Julia Reimer registered one of the four hits, an RBI single in the third that scored Taylor Stuhr.
The 1-0 lead held for an inning until the Jimmies (23-22-1, 10-11-1) gained the lead for good with a three-run fourth.
In game two, the Broncos struck first on Bailey French’s RBI double that scored Reimer.
The back-and-forth affair had the Jimmies and Broncos trading blows until the fifth.
By then, Jamestown built an 11-9 lead before it tacked on three insurance runs in the home half.
The Jimmies racked up 20 hits, six for extra bases. Santina Zito finished 4-for-5 and scored three runs. La La Romero drove in three from the lead off spot and had three hits.
Stuhr knocked four hits for the Broncos. Reimer capped her career with a 3-for-5 performance at the plate. Sydney Schelkopf recorded a pair of singles.
HC’s best offensive frame was a six-run fourth, in which Ana Krueger roped a two-run double. That inning put the Broncos up 9-6, but the Jimmies answered with five in the home half.