SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside did what Troy Baker suspected in Thursday's Great Plains Athletic Conference softball tournament elimination game.
The second-seeded Mustangs threw a punch early in the contest. Baker's Hastings College Broncos did not absorb it very well.
And thus, the Broncos' spring ended in a 9-1 loss at Jensen Softball Complex.
Hastings (18-25) was held to just two hits in the five-inning game shortened because of mercy rule.
Both hits came in the first inning and led to the Broncos' only run. Sydney Schelkopf and Elana Gerhard opened the game with back-to-back singles.
Schelkopf scored on a fielder's choice by Macie Mays to give HC an early lead.
The Mustangs (33-13) responded in a big way in the second inning, scoring five runs with two outs.
Ellie Gengler stole third and scored on a throwing error to tie the game after leading off the inning with a single. A double by Mykel Ann Gray gave MU the lead. Sydney Petersen had an RBI double and Morgan Nixon a two-run single before the Broncos could escape.
HC starter Kyleigh Boever's day was done after that. The Bronco ace surrendered six hits, walked one hitter and did not record a strikeout.
Morningside scored four more runs off of reliever Kylie Schmit to end the ball game. Gray hit a solo shot in the fourth then waked it off in the fifth with a double. Mackenna Sidzyik had a two-run single in the final frame, as well.
The Broncos put two on in the fifth, drawing a pair of two-out walks. But nothing came to fruition.
In the nightcap, Morningside fell to Midland 8-2. The Warriors advanced out of the pod to play Northwestern in the best-of-3 championship series, which begins Saturday.
For the Red Raiders, Hastings native Jennifer Boeve went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs in their 8-1 win over Mount Marty.
HC (18-25)............100 00x x — 1 2 1
MU (33-13)............050 13x x — 9 12 2
W — Bralen Biddlecome. L — Kyleigh Boever.
2B — M, Mykel Ann Gray, Sydney Petersen, Elle Gengler.