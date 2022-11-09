Saving its best for last has been the M.O. of the Hastings College women's cross country team these past two years under head coach Ryan Mahoney. So for the Broncos to step up and finish second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet last weekend at Jamestown and earn a trip to nationals probably wasn't as shocking to them as it was their opponents.
Led by top 10 finishes from its top three all-conference sophomores Veronica Pinkerton (18:58, 5th), Shania Santos (19:09, 7th), and Madison Gerken (19:19, 10th), the Broncos will join GPAC champions Dordt and at-large qualifier Concordia in representing the conference Nov. 18 in Tallahassee, Fla.
"This is what needed to be done," Mahoney said of the Broncos' conference showing. "We ran against Concordia and Northwestern in our first tournament and they smashed us, so it was good to come back and get them at the end. That was our goal. I really liked our three weeks of practice heading up to the conference tournament and felt we had a good shot.
"I told our ladies going in if we got second, I was confident we would go. If we got third, maybe a 50-50 shot. Fourth there was no way. They stepped up and got rid of any doubt."
Set to join their all-conference teammates Pinkerton, Santos, and Gerkin on the Tallahassee-bound flight Tuesday by virtue of their collective team showing at GPAC meet are sophomores Jilee Golus (19:45, 17th), Elizabeth Baade (20:20, 25th), Landry Hinkson (20:21, 26th), and freshman Mikayla Seebohm (20:39, 35th).
Golus, who hails from North Dakota, was well familiar with the nationals course and was able to pass along helpful information to her teammates to help maximize their performances there.
"She did a good job talking about where to attack and what the course was like," Mahoney said. "On paper, she was supposed to be 25th, but out-performed and stepped up."
On the men's side, the youthful Broncos finished eighth, with senior Zach Hole topping the squad with a time of 27:53 to finish 34th.
"He ran a really good race," Mahoney said. "It wasn't his best time, but it was one of his better races."
Mahoney said he will be looking for maturity to leave its mark next season when the men line up for conference competition.
"We're really young on the guys side," he said. "All our top five guys are freshman and sophomores."
The 27th-ranked women will have personal bests on their minds when they tighten up their shoelaces alongside some of the nation's finest runners next Friday in Florida.
"They are excited," Mahoney said. "They don't want to just be content going to nationals. They want to outperform what they did at conference."
But is that a realistic goal? Mahoney says yes. Just where that may land them is anyone's guess.
"We were sitting third going into conference last year and got second," he said. "We were outside the Top 25 going into Nationals and got 19th. I feel pretty good about their chances of running well down there.
"We just want to run our best races. You can't play defense in cross country: you have no control over your opponent. You never know what's going to happen, but if we can ultimately get seven P.R.'s...that's what I want to see."