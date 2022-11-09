w09-12-22HCOxcBroncoStampede_033.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College's Madison Gerken during the Bronco Stampede September 10 at Lake Hastings. Gerken was 10th in the GPAC meet Nov. 5 in Jamestown to help the HC women qualify for nationals.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Saving its best for last has been the M.O. of the Hastings College women's cross country team these past two years under head coach Ryan Mahoney. So for the Broncos to step up and finish second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet last weekend at Jamestown and earn a trip to nationals probably wasn't as shocking to them as it was their opponents.

Led by top 10 finishes from its top three all-conference sophomores Veronica Pinkerton (18:58, 5th), Shania Santos (19:09, 7th), and Madison Gerken (19:19, 10th), the Broncos will join GPAC champions Dordt and at-large qualifier Concordia in representing the conference Nov. 18 in Tallahassee, Fla.

0
0
0
0
0