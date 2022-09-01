Hastings College exhibited certain skills on both sides of the ball during its 28-0 season-opening road win over Trinity International that head coach Matt Franzen said will need to show up in spades for the Broncos to compete well in their matchup against highly explosive Midland at 1 p.m. Saturday at Midland.

Coming off a lopsided 64-10 win over St. Mary, the Warriors (1-0) figure to put the Broncos' season-opening success to the test on both sides of the ball.

