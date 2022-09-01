Hastings College exhibited certain skills on both sides of the ball during its 28-0 season-opening road win over Trinity International that head coach Matt Franzen said will need to show up in spades for the Broncos to compete well in their matchup against highly explosive Midland at 1 p.m. Saturday at Midland.
Coming off a lopsided 64-10 win over St. Mary, the Warriors (1-0) figure to put the Broncos' season-opening success to the test on both sides of the ball.
A sizable Warrior offensive line and fast-paced defense will likely necessitate a stellar maximum-effort performance rooted in ongoing improvement for the Broncos to stand any chance of an upset win, Franzen said.
The team certainly showed every indication of being an opponent to be reckoned with following its 10-hour bus ride to play in the suburbs of Chicago last week, posting its first shutout since 2011 while using a combination run-pass attack to produce four unanswered touchdowns.
Yet as one-sided as the end result may have seemed, there were inconsistencies shown by Hastings on both sides of the football and special teams that will need shored up to keep Midland from duplicating its beatdown on St. Mary, Franzen said.
"We will go in and try to improve on the things that we did last week," Franzen said. "From Week 1 to Week 2 there is a lot of opportunity for improvement. The second game always looks better than the first in the execution. It's early enough in the season that there are no implications on any of these games.
"Obviously you want to go in and play well and it's nice to come out on top. But whatever happens, we'll still have nine games in the regular season for improving and building on the front end and finding whatever is our best self."
Senior quarterback John Zamora will look to improve upon his individual statistics from last week following a mixed bag of success and stalled drives.
After leading the offense to touchdown drives in its first two possessions, Zamora labored to keep the fire burning, settling for a second pair of touchdowns in the second half while squandering numerous opportunities to put the game away in decisive fashion.
The third-year Bronco quarterback completed just 6 -of-16 passes for 125 yards without an interception and carried the ball 12 times for 32 yards and one touchdown.
His top targets were senior receiver Courtney Lane, who caught two passes for 66 yards and one touchdown, and sophomore Jaishawn Wright, with three receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown.
Franzen said Zamora will look to involve more of the team's receiver-by-committee rotation this week to keep the Warrior defense on its heels. Underutilized receivers who Franzen would like to see touch the ball more include junior Ethan Wilborn and sophomores Garrett Esch and Toryian Tubbs.
"All three of these guys are big, tall outside receivers who have the potential to make big plays on offense," Franzen said. "We need to find a way to include them and get the ball to them in some one-on-one situations. The more players we can throw the ball to the better."
On defense, senior defensive backs Carlo Terrell, Koby Brandenburg and Christopher Paitz, junior nose guard Laython Shaw, and senior linebacker Tyler Pawloski will be tasked with disrupting the Warriors' highly potent offensive scheme.
The Warriors posted 363 yards on the ground in their opener. That included a 68-yard scoring run by former Kenesaw Blue Devil Tyson Denkert.
"It starts with our defensive line being able to control the run game reasonably well," Franzen said. "They'll need to be ready to go at the line of scrimmage. If we play up front like we did last week and Midland runs the ball aggressively like they did against St. Mary, we would expect a similar outcome.
"I don't expect anybody to shut these guys out this season. We just need to find a way to keep their running game in check."
Should the game be closely contested, the verdict could well be decided by the play of the winning team's special teams units, Franzen said.
"If we can go out and execute well on offense and make some plays on defense and special teams...I like our team," he said. "Our guys are going to be pretty motivated going in."