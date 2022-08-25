Spectators attending Hastings College football games this season should probably stock up on concessions before settling in to watch the team play. Otherwise, they may just miss something exciting.
With former national champion offensive coordinator Ken Fasnacht directing the offense, the Broncos will be taking a full-speed-ahead approach on both sides of the ball, upping their pace from methodical to full gallop in an effort to stay one step ahead of their opponents.
A mere two weeks into fall camp and already second year head coach Matt Franzen is chomping at the bit to see how the new and improved version of his team fares in game competition.
If all goes as planned, those who blink may miss what transpires.
“It’s an up-tempo offense that you can expect from our guys,” Franzen said. “It’s been good. We’re getting a lot of reps in, which I think is going to benefit our defense, as well.
“There’s not a lot of time where we’re standing around waiting for the next play. It’s a good change of pace. We feel like we’re ready for a game.”
Hastings will travel to Deerfield, Illinois, to face Trinity International University at 1 p.m. Saturday in the season-opening opening game for both teams.
Already the Broncos appear capable of improving upon last year’s 2-8 record, Franzen said. They will utilize some of the tools used by Fasnacht during his nine-year run as offensive coordinator at Southern Oregon University to help instill a new era of success at Hastings College.
Under Fasnacht, the Raiders averaged 42 points and 525 yards per game, numbers that culminated in the team’s first NAIA national championship in 2014.
“Some of the things we’ve adopted from Ken’s program and his success at Southern Oregon include a no-excuses policy for missing practice,” Franzen said. “We’re drawing a line in the sand: If you can get out and practice and don’t practice — and we’ll defer to the trainer on this — you are not going to play on Saturday.
“As far as accountability goes, we have just started using accountability cards, where we assign players as accountability partners. One player will write down on a note card three things he pledges to his teammates that he’ll be accountable for and his partner will carry it all season. At some point we’ll call on a guy to pull out and read the cards in front of the team. After they read it, they’ll have no choice but to deliver. These are some of things that will help us build a new culture here.”
With their new high tempo approach, Franzen said he hopes the Broncos will be able to eliminate the sudden and severe drop-offs in intensity that cost them dearly in close games last season.
“Football is a game of ebbs and flows, so there will always be that,” he said. “But we’re trying to create a mentality here where we’re going to be consistently good instead of great for one play and dropping out for four plays. Let’s be consistently good all the way through. If we can develop that kind of consistency, I think that will help maintain our energy as well.”
Charged with igniting the potentially dangerous Bronco offense this year is senior third-year starting quarterback John Zamora (5-foot-8, 206 pounds). The right-hander completed 131 of 216 passes for eight touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021-22, amassing1,233 yards total yards in the air.
“He’s had a pretty good spring,” Franzen said of Zamora. “He stayed in town this summer and worked with his receivers, and that’s really paid off for him. He understands the new offense and is really stepping into his leadership role on and off the field. He’ll be an important piece for us.”
A group of eight receivers led by sophomore Jaishawn Wright (5-foot-6, 132) will fill a rotation designed to keep the Bronco passing attack at optimum capacity.
“Our receiver corps is fairly young, but I think we have some explosive players,” Franzen said.
A running back-by-committee backfield will be carried largely by seniors Brett Simonsen (5-9, 188) and Malik Thorpe (5-4, 161). The team’s second busiest back last year, Simonsen rushed for 209 yards on 72 carries. Thorpe, who played in four of the team’s 10 games, picked up 40 yards on nine carries.
Returning to shore up the defense are senior safety Koby Brandenburg (6-1, 185) senior linebacker Tyler Pawloski (5-8, 187), and fifth-year senior lineman Beasley Ihegworo (6-3, 276).
Brandenburg, a second team all-conference player last year, led the team with 40 tackles while Pawloski, an honorable mention selection, added 38 tackles.
Making the switch from a 4-3 to 3-4 scheme on defense is expected to free the beast in this year’s squad, where the pursuit of sacks and pressure will drive a quest for turnovers on every down, Franzen said.
“We were pretty vanilla last year, not a defense where we could adjust well and change up a whole lot,” he said. “This is a more stabilizing defense where we’re going to bring pressure on most plays from somewhere.”
Franzen believes the new sense of urgency to be incorporated on both sides of the ball should produce immediate results. And while he doesn’t envision an undefeated season or anything of the sort, he does see a future rooted in long-term advances as being well within the realm of possibility.
“I think (improvement) will show up early in the season,” Franzen said. “Plus, in those closer games, we’re expecting to put ourselves in a position to win more often than not. That’s what we’re expecting, anyway.”