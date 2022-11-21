MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Hastings College’s season ended in the second round of the NAIA national tournament Saturday as the Broncos suffered a 3-0 defeat against sixth-ranked Bethel University.
The Pilots (21-1-1) scored two first-half goals and added a third early in the second half to punch their ticket to the final site in Decatur, Alabama, for the first time since 2006.
The No. 23 Broncos (16-2-2) played a man down for the better half of the match when senior defender Ross Murphy was issued a red card in the 37th minute.
HC also got a heavy dose of Bethel’s Tim Noeding, who was the Crossroads League Player of the Year. Noeding assisted on both of the Pilots initial tallies then buried a goal of his own in the 53rd minute.
Twelve minutes in, Noeding hammered a cross in to Luan Bressy, who netted his 19th of the season and fourth of the postseason. Noeding did the same to Andres Gonzalez Maza in the 29th.
Hastings College mustered a single shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes and finished with seven (four on goal). Bethel peppered Bronco keeper Brendan Dally with 15 shots — he made four saves of the seven on goal.
The Broncos reached the second round following a 2-1 win over No. 17 Northwestern Ohio Thursday night. They experienced a nearly two-hour weather delay that evening, but received a pair of goals from Lukas Goetz to survive and advance.
There was no such magic in Saturday’s site final against Bethel, the seventh-best scoring team in the country.
HC (16-2-2)....................0 0 — 0
Bethel (21-1-1)...............2 1 — 3
BU: Luan Bressy 12’, Andres Gonzalez Maza 29’, Tim Noeding 53’