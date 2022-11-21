MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Hastings College’s season ended in the second round of the NAIA national tournament Saturday as the Broncos suffered a 3-0 defeat against sixth-ranked Bethel University.

The Pilots (21-1-1) scored two first-half goals and added a third early in the second half to punch their ticket to the final site in Decatur, Alabama, for the first time since 2006.

0
0
0
0
0