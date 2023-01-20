Hastings College used balanced scoring from its starters and some well-timed contributions from the bench to post a hard-earned 70-59 win over Dakota Wesleyan Friday night at Lynn Farrell Arena.

Four players hit double figures for the Broncos, led by Evan Kingston’s 14 points. Freshman Reggie Thomas followed closely with 13, while Tyrique McMurrin and Danilo Matovic had 12 apiece. Grady Corrigan scored nine.

