Hastings College used balanced scoring from its starters and some well-timed contributions from the bench to post a hard-earned 70-59 win over Dakota Wesleyan Friday night at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Four players hit double figures for the Broncos, led by Evan Kingston’s 14 points. Freshman Reggie Thomas followed closely with 13, while Tyrique McMurrin and Danilo Matovic had 12 apiece. Grady Corrigan scored nine.
“We’ve had some close games that we just haven’t been able to finish,” Hastings College coach Todd Raridon said. “Tonight, we held tough and finished well.”
After claiming a 36-32 halftime lead, Dakota Wesleyan (9-10, 5-6) started the second half in similar fashion and led until about the 10-minute mark when buckets by Zach Rust, Phil Cisrow and Anthony Thompson gave the Broncos the lead.
“It was definitely a team effort. We got good minutes from our starters and our bench,” Raridon said. “Zach and Anthony got to the basket for us and Phil really did the job defensively.”
Rust scored all six of his points in the second half.
Once the Broncos (13-6, 6-5) grabbed lead, it was time for Thomas to step into the role that generally goes to an older, more experienced player.
With seven minutes left, he hit a pair of free throws and a layup that extended Hastings’ lead to eleven at 59-48. Thomas followed that by scoring the team’s next seven points, either from the paint or the free throw line.
“You don’t expect a freshman (Thomas) to have his teammates look to him as a leader when you’re looking to close out a win, but that’s what’s happening,” Raridon said. “They look to him to lead and that’s what he did tonight.”
Thomas hit 5-of-6 free throws, and Kingston and Corrigan added two more each in the waning minutes of the game to ice the victory. Thomas also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
The Tigers battled the Broncos with a balanced attack of their own, led by Koln Oppold’s 15 points. Blaze Lubbers scored 13, Jakob Dobney had 12 and Kallan Herman added 10.
“We struggled the first half with how physical (Dakota Wesleyan) played,” Raridon said. “Once we matched them physically and stopped worrying about whether we were getting fouled or not, that’s when the game changed.”
The Broncos play Jamestown Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena at 2:45 pm.
DWU (9-10, 5-6).............36 23 — 59
HC (13-6, 6-5)................32 38 — 70
Koln Oppold 5-14 2-2 15, Blaze Lubbers 5-11 3-4 13, Jakob Dobney 4-11 2-2 12, Kallan Herman 4-11 0-0 10, Diang Gatluak 1-4 0-0 3, D'Andre Dennis 0-2 0-0 0, Nick Wittler 1-6 0-0 2, Samuel Aslesen 1-5 0-0 2, Alan Kikwaki 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Van Regenmorter 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 22-67 7-8 59.
Grady Corrigan 2-8 4-4 9, Reggie Thomas 4-13 5-6 13, Tyrique McMurrin 5-8 2-2 12, Evan Kingston 4-7 3-3 14, Danilo Matovic 5-10 1-2 12, Phil Cisrow 1-7 0-0 2, Zach Rust 2-2 2-3 6, Anthony Thompson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 24-56 17-20 70.
Three-point goals—DW 8-42 (Oppold 3-8, Lubbers 0-6, Dobney 2-6, Herman 2-9, Gatluak 1-2, Dennis 0-2, Wittler 0-5, Aslesen 0-3, Van Regenmorter 0-1); HC 5-15 (Cisrow 0-3, Matovic 1-1, Kingston 3-5, Thomas 0-2, Corrigan 1-4). Rebounds—DW 36-13 (Oppold 7-1); HC 44-11 (Thomas 9-1). Turnovers—DW4; HC 8.