McKenna Asher set the tone early — and Hastings College wasn’t interested in losing Wednesday night’s game to Mount Marty.

The junior setter served the Broncos (17-9) to a 12-0 lead to open play, including three aces, and the team had just a few missteps in its 25-10, 25-20, 18-25, 25-13 win over the Lancers.

