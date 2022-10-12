McKenna Asher set the tone early — and Hastings College wasn’t interested in losing Wednesday night’s game to Mount Marty.
The junior setter served the Broncos (17-9) to a 12-0 lead to open play, including three aces, and the team had just a few missteps in its 25-10, 25-20, 18-25, 25-13 win over the Lancers.
Not much went wrong in the first set for Hastings College as Asher dished out three assists apiece to Amani Moore, Majesta Valasek and Marlee Taylor and another two to freshman Peyton Roper for the easy opening win.
“We mixed it up tonight,” Hastings College coach Alex Allard said. “It was important to get the win, but it’s also important for us to show some versatility at this point in the season.”
The Broncos had lost four matches in a row — all to Top 15-ranked opponents — and were looking to get back on the winning track against unranked Mount Marty.
Moore, a 5-9 senior middle blocker, paced Hastings College to the much-needed win with 13 kills and seven blocks. Allard said Moore, along with right-side hitter Roper, who finished with nine kills and four blocks, established the tone she wanted to see.
“Between (Asher) serving so aggressively and Amani and Peyton playing so well at the net, we saw some good things tonight right out of the gate,” Allard said. “Blocking was huge for us tonight.”
Sets two and three showed a different offense for the Broncos with a two-setter look utilizing both Asher and sophomore Lauren Dirks. Dirks dished out six assists, but the team struggled to find its rhythm, especially in the third-set loss to the Lancers.
“The 5-1 (offense) is definitely where we thrive, but since we mix up the lineup so much in practice, it’s good to do the same here,” Allard added. “Everyone sees different setters. I think it really helps with team chemistry.”
The Broncos went back the the 5-1 in game four and the set closely resembled the first as HC raced to a 10-1 lead, again led by Asher’s serving (one ace), Moore (three blocks and two kills) and Roper (two kills and one block), and rolled to the easy 25-13 win.
Taylor added seven kills and two blocks, Brianna Lemke had seven kills and Valasek had five kills for the balanced Bronco attack. The team had 16 team blocks.
Asher had 29 assists to go along with five ace serves.
Hastings College hosts Morningside Saturday at 5 p.m.