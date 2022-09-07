Alex Allard was happy to see her Hastings College volleyball team put into action what she’d been asking for out of it in practice this week.
The Broncos showcased an offense that can swing big, high and hard, and above all else, score in a match against ranked competition Wednesday night. They hit .210 with only 20 attack errors on 143 swings against No. 18 College of St. Mary.
“Our hitting percentage has not been above .200 in a couple matches and it was today,” Allard said. “All the work they put in during practice, working on different shots, reading the block, reading the defense just came to fruition today, so I was really happy about that.”
Allard would have been more cheery had her team won the match. But the Broncos (8-4) struggled in other phases of the game against the Flames, who improved to 11-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. HC is now 0-2 in conference play.
College of St. Mary’s seven service aces were proof enough for the notion that Hastings College spent most of the night out of system.
And yet the Broncos rallied enough to win the second set — in somewhat dominant fashion — and nearly take the match into a decisive fifth.
The Flames, though, left Lynn Farrell Arena winners by scores of 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23.
“Our serve receive definitely broke down,” Allard said. “It’s unfortunate, but it happens. It’s difficult to win points when we’re setting from behind the 10-foot line. But it’s obviously going to be a focus for the next two days before we go to Mount Marty.”
The coach just hopes the Broncos’ practice on that element of their game is as fruitful on Saturday as the focus on offense was leading into Wednesday.
Marlee Taylor posted a match-high 20 kills for the Broncos while hitting .356. Taylor’s most impactful set was the third, where she scored eight kills alone.
“We worked nothing but offense this whole week, so I’m glad she took something and applied it,” Allard said of her senior outside. “I’m really happy for her, she deserves it as a senior working so hard in the classroom and on the court. She’s phenomenal all around.”
Taylor’s effort in the third set was spoiled by a 12-2 run from the Flames through the heart of the set that had them leading 21-13 to seize control of the match.
HC then looked ready to fold in the fourth down 17-11. But freshman Peyton Roper aided mightily in the Broncos’ climb back to eventually gaining a lead.
Roper scored a pair of kills and a block during an 8-4 stretch that forced a Flames timeout.
Then super senior Amani Monroe put the Broncos in front with a kill and two momentous blocks.
The mojo, though, didn’t last long as College of St. Mary reached match point with a 3-0 run. After Monroe’s last kill of the night, she was victim to a tip on the right pin that fell to the floor.
The Broncos’ net defense was solid most of the night, aside from when setter Lauren Dirks was in the front row. The Flames picked on her blocking ability successfully.
Dirks is playing in place of usual starter Makenna Asher, who sprained her ankle over the weekend in the Labor Day Classic tournament and is out for at least a week while sporting a boot.
The offense is running OK, but isn’t as cohesive as Allard would like it to be.
“It’s just new,” the coach said of Dirks, who dished 42 assists. “It’s a lot to run a 5-1 (offense) without the experience. Lauren is doing the best she can and she’s a true competitor. I know she really wants to do her best in the role, but one of the things that hurt us today was the size of her block. They were using her block a little bit too much.”
College of St. Mary had three hitters finish in double figures, including a double-double from Lexie Langley. Makenna Freeman had the team-high 15 kills, Kamryn Willman added 11 and Langley recorded 14 kills and 17 digs.
After commanding the first set while hitting .417, the Flames were dimmed by the Broncos in the second. HC held them to a .050 attack percentage and only nine kills.
The Broncos broke away in the tying set after the midway point. They ended the set on a 10-3 run assisted by six CSM errors.
CSM (11-0).................25 18 25 25
HC (8-4).....................17 25 19 23
College of St. Mary (kills-aces-blocks)
Makenna Freeman 15-0-1/2, Lexie Langley 14-2-0, Kamryn Willman 11-0-1 1/2, Rachel Rosenquist 9-0-1/2, Grace Werner 7-0-0, Lauren Anderson 3-3-1/2, Krissy Radicia 0-0-0, Lauryn Willman 0-0-0, Rachel Cushing 0-0-0, Maria Semerad 0-2-0. Totals: 59-7-3.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Marlee Taylor 20-0-0, Peyton Roper 12-0-3, Majesta Valasek 9-0-1, Amani Monroe 5-0-3, Dacey Sealey 1-0-0, CJ Harr 1-0-0, Lauren Dirks 1-3-1/2, Rachel Hefta 1-0-1 1/2, Ava Lovitt 0-0-0, Miriam Miller 0-1-0, Sophie Stevens 0-1-0. Totals: 50-5-9.
Assists: CSM 57 (Anderson 50); HC 48 (Dirks 42). Digs: CSM 62 (24 Cushing); HC 53 (Miller 21).