Alex Allard was happy to see her Hastings College volleyball team put into action what she’d been asking for out of it in practice this week.

The Broncos showcased an offense that can swing big, high and hard, and above all else, score in a match against ranked competition Wednesday night. They hit .210 with only 20 attack errors on 143 swings against No. 18 College of St. Mary.

