A sixth inning breakout ensured a Hastings College win against Morningside in the second game of a double header Thursday.
The Broncos reeled off three runs in that frame to help produce a 6-1 win over the Mustangs at the Smith Complex.
Unfortunately, the Broncos couldn’t get a win in the first game.
Morningside defeated the Broncos 2-0 in game one, sparked by good pitching and a solid defense.
HC coach Troy Baker had good things to say about his team following Thursday’s split with the Mustangs.
“I thought the team did well. We played two solid games against a quality opponent in Morningside,” Baker said. “I think it's the first time we’ve beaten them in three or four years. This team is ready to contend, to fight and see what happens the rest of the way.”
Macie Mays and Sydney Schelkopf broke out the big sticks in the later innings to secure the game-two win.
Mays slammed a solo home run to right field to improve the Broncos’ lead to 3-1.
“Macie Mays came through into the teeth of the wind. Hit it under the radar. It was a rocket,” Baker said. “Right when she hit it I thought it was out. But you know out here with the wind. But she did.”
Sydney Schelkopf helped break the game wide open with a 3-RBI double. The blast brought in Nicole Halsey, Sam Skinner and Rayleigh Guyer to close out the game’s scoring.
In game two, Schelkopf tallied two runs and got on base three times. In the first inning she reached on an error and scored on Lauren Schneider’s single. In the third, Schelkopf singled and scored from second base on an error.
“The clutch hit by Sydney Schelkopf was crucial in that sixth inning to put them away,” Baker said.
HC got strong pitching and good defense in the second contest. Bronco pitcher Sofia Havercamp gave up four hits.
“Sophia Havercamp did a great job of pitching. And our defense played great,” Baker said.
HC’s record now stands at 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside fell to 17-8 and 4-2 in the GPAC.
Game Two
Morningside 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 6 3
Hastings 1 0 1 0 1 3 X — 8 8 1
W — Sofia Havercamp. L — Morgan Secora
2B — M, Mykel Gray. H, Elanah Gerhard, Sydney Schelkopf.
HR — H, Macie Mays.
Morningside 2, HC 0
Hastings couldn’t get its bats going very well in the opening game.
HC mustered just a pair of singles and advanced only one runner as far as second base.
Morningide enjoyed dominant pitching from Grace Buffington, who struck out eight Broncos.
Hastings also received solid pitching from Kylie Boever. She allowed just five hits and shut out the Mustangs until the fourth inning.
“Grace Buffington is a great pitcher. We’re going to have to see her for a couple more years,” Baker said. “Kylie did a great job. It was a pitcher’s duel. It came down to them making a couple of plays here and there. We could never get that clutch hit to get that run home.”
Schelkopf earned the only Bronco hits. She poked a first inning single, followed by another one-base hit in the third frame.
Buffington sat the Broncos in order in four of the seven-inning game. Boever sat down the side in order three times.
Game One:
Morningside 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2 5 0
Hastings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1
W — Grace Buffington. L — Kylie Boever.
2B — M, Mykel Gray, Sydney Petersen.