The Hastings College softball team needs to keep finding the win column in order to make the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. The Broncos hosted Concordia Tuesday night at Smith Softball Complex.
The Broncos came out game one facing one of the best pitchers in the conference Camry Moore, but they still managed to take the opener 6-3 before losing in extra innings to split the doubleheader.
After the Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead after a half inning, Hastings College managed to jump on Moore. HC came back with three runs of its own, off three hits and two Concordia errors.
Concordia would commit seven errors in game one.
“Camry is one of the best pitchers around and to get her out of the game was a great accomplishment,” said HC head coach Troy Baker. “They made a lot of errors. We put the ball in play. We hit the ball hard and we did the job. We had a game plan against Camry. We got some pitches to drive and did a good job of winning game one.”
HC held Concordia scoreless after the first inning behind the right arm of Kyleigh Boever. She went the full distance with a walk, strikeout, on seven hits and two earned runs.
HC stood behind Boever with some run support. The Broncos added two runs in the second and one in the fifth to claim the 6-3 victory.
In game two HC had control of the game from the beginning. The Broncos held a 3-0 lead going into the top of the third inning. After the Bulldogs’ Caitlyn McGarvie drew a walk from Broncos starting pitcher Mattie Hogrefe. Camry Moore stepped up and hit a two-run shot over the left field fence to cut the lead to 3-2.
HC bats went silent in innings 4-6. The Broncos had two base hits in those three frames.
Concordia scored one run in the fourth and fifth innings due to clutch hitting including doubles from McGarvie and a homerun from Zoie Isom.
The Broncos were able to hold on in the seventh still down 4-3. Lauren Schneider got the Bronco rally going with a lead off single. Taylor Stuhr sacrificed Schneider over to second on a bunt. Then, Anna Binkly popped up to the shortstop which lead to the nine hitter in Isabel Tanabe. Tanabe was able to draw a walk which brought up the top of the lineup.
Sydney Schelkopf hit a hard shot to the Concordia shortstop who had a tough time with grounder and tried to get the force out, but Tanabe was able to beat the throw and Schneider was able to score and tie the game at 4-4.
Julia Reimer stepped up to the plate, knowing base hit would win the game. Reimer hit the ball square but the line drive found the first baseman’s glove and robbed Reimer the game winning hit.
Both teams played strong in the eighth and ninth innings but in the 10th Concordia stepped up when they needed to.
Hannah Norquest came in relief of Hogrefe in the sixth but now in the 10th, the Bulldogs were ready to pounce. Concordia came up with six runs in the top of the 10th with six singles scoring all six runs.
HC never had quit. The Broncos did score a run in the bottom of the 10th but couldn’t rally as the Broncos would fall 10-6.
HC would leave 17 runners on base.
“This was a great effort. This was a great softball game to be in. It was agonizing at times. It was two teams battling away and playing their tails off,” Baker said. “(Concordia) came up with hits in the 10th and we did not get enough of them. We had so many opportunities to out three or four runs in an inning and we just could not get that big hit.”
Game one
CON..............300 000 0 — 3 7 7
HC................320 010 X — 6 8 2
Game two
CON....002 110 000 6 — 10 18 3
HC......111 000 100 0 — 6 10 3