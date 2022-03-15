AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Hastings College ended its spring break trip with a split Tuesday. The Broncos (4-12) walked off Hannibal-LaGrange 8-7 to finish 2-1 against the Trojans in the RussMatt tournament before falling to Webber International 12-3.
In its win, Hastings survived 14 hits from the Trojans, whose four errors were costly. The final miscue was what allowed the Broncos to walk them off.
A batted ball by Tyler Welsh with the bases loaded was mishandled at shortstop, which allowed Keaton Hoeke to score the winning run.
Welsh didn't record a hit but finished as one of three Broncos with a pair of runs batted in. Camden Brichachek, who was 2-for-3, also drove in a pair as did Cory Koranda.
HC overcame a 4-0 deficit, eventually tying the game at 5-5 in the fifth on Brichacek's double. Koranda broke the tie with a single and Koranda later scored in the same frame to give the Broncos a two-run lead.
Doubles in both the eighth and ninth led to the Trojans knotting the game at 7-7.
Connor Pfundt served up the final two outs for the Broncos to earn the win.
The Broncos could not outdo a 14-hit effort by Webber International in game two.
The Warriors' first four hitters finished a combined 10-for-17,
The seventh inning was where things went haywire. Webber knocked HC starter James Velasquez out of the game and snapped a 3-3 tie with eight runs on only four hits.
After trailing through the first five frames, Koranda put the Broncos on the board in the sixth with a single that scored Tyler Kissler.
Kissler's single in the seventh plated Staab, who brought home Ohnoutka earlier in the frame to make it 3-2.