Hastings Tribune
PERU — Hastings College split a doubleheader with Peru State in its final non-conference softball action Wednesday afternoon.
Hastings Tribune
PERU — Hastings College split a doubleheader with Peru State in its final non-conference softball action Wednesday afternoon.
The Bobcats swiped game one 4-1 before the Broncos started strong and took game two 7-1.
In the nightcap, Hastings College (9-13, 3-1) opened with four runs and pulled ahead 6-0 after only two innings.
Elana Gerhard drove in three runs early with a single in the first and a sacrifice fly in the second. She scored on a ground out by Sam Skinner.
That was all before Peru mounted a short-lived rally in the fourth that featured one of three HC errors and yielded the Bobcats’ only run of the contest. Lanie Dreyer scored PSC’s only run with two outs in the frame.
Otherwise HC starter Kyleigh Boever carved up the ‘Cats, registering six strikeouts in a complete game, seven-inning effort.
Skinner was one of two Broncos with a pair of hits. The other was leadoff Isabel Tanabe, who scored a pair of runs.
Stuhr was responsible for Hastings’ only run in game one; she hit a solo shot with one out in the seventh. That was the only real blemish on Dreyer’s starting line with seven strikeouts, six scattered hits and four walks.
Peru led 1-0 for 5 1/2 innings before adding three insurance runs in the sixth. Morgan Wilke hit a bases-loaded double with one out to inflict all the damage needed.
Hastings College plays at Concordia on Saturday.