BELLEVUE — Hastings College’s toughest challenges are ahead. Head coach Jina Douglas knows that.
There are 19 Great Plains Athletic Conference games left on the Broncos’ schedule, including a back-to-back trip to the Dakotas this weekend.
But games like Monday’s have to stop happening.
Games where the Broncos open a double-digit lead only to watch it evaporate by its end. Games where the defensive focus and intensity doesn’t match that of the offense.
The latest example is HC’s 92-87 loss to Bellevue University at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.
“We played really well in the first half, I thought. We shot it really well,” said Douglas, whose team dropped its second straight game after leading by double digits. “Then we started the third and just lacked some energy.”
After trailing for the first three minutes of the game, the Broncos’ lead reached its peak with just over three minutes to play in the first half.
HC initially used an 18-3 run in the first quarter to gain a 10-point advantage, but Bellevue closed the quarter out with 12 of the final 17 points.
Ali Smith’s layup at the second quarter buzzer put the Broncos in control up 52-39.
Or so they thought.
“It’s kind of disappointing that you play well enough to get a double-digit lead but then you’re not tough enough to hang on to it,” Douglas said. “We just couldn’t get stops when we needed to tonight.”
Bellevue’s comeback effort was methodical at first; the Bruins chipped the lead down to six heading into the fourth.
But a 34-point outburst in the final 10 minutes — 20 over the final five minutes — was enough for the Bruins to subdue the Broncos.
Smith’s second 20-point night in a row for HC — she finished tied for the game-high with 22 — wasn’t enough, coupled with Taylor Beacom’s 17 and Allie Bauer’s 16, to overcome five Bruins in double figures.
“Ali played really well,” Douglas said. “I thought Beacom and Allie Bauer shot it well. Miriam Miller played well. Offensively I did think we played really well. We just can’t give up 92 points. That’s just way too many to try and win a road game giving up that many.”
Elexis Martinez scored 20 of her 22 in the second half for Bellevue. Asha Scott poured in 17 while Delaney VanBlaricon added 16, Faith Ross 12, and Laura Jurek 10.
Hastings finished a perfect 15-for-15 from the free throw line and shot 57% from the floor and 53% from beyond the arc.
“I didn’t think we’d keep that pace up,” Douglas said. “We just couldn’t get the big defensive stops we needed.”
Freshman Riley Clavel, who’s second on the team in scoring averaging 12.5 points in eight starts, missed Monday’s game with an injury. Douglas didn’t offer a timetable for recovery.
“Hopefully it’s soon,” she said.
The Broncos (6-3) travel to face Dakota Wesleyan Friday night in Mitchell, S.D., and then Jamestown, N.D., Saturday.
“It’s the playing back to back and driving 4 1/2 hours in between that’ll be a second challenge for us,” Douglas said. “It’ll be a tough road trip, but we’ve talked about it and we need to show a little more mental toughness than what we have.”
HC (6-3)..............25 27 12 23 — 87
BU (4-6).............22 17 19 34 — 92
Hastings College (87)
Ali Smith 8-10 5-5 22, Taylor Beacom 5-9 7-7 17, Allie Bauer 6-8 0-0 16, Katharine Hamburger 2-3 0-0 5, Dawson Knode 3-6 0-0 7, Sydney Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Kylie Baumert 1-3 0-0 2, Miriam Miller 3-7 0-0 7, Kiernan Paulk 0-2 0-0 0, Natalia Dick 3-6 3-3 9. Totals: 32-56 15-15 87.
Bellevue (92)
Taeha Pankey 1-1 2-2 4, Lexi Allen 2-4 0-2 6, Elexis Martinez 6-15 10-14 22, Laura Jurek 4-8 1-1 10, Faith Ross 4-5 1-2 12, Asha Scott 6-8 5-5 17, Maleah Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Ashtyn Arnold 0-1 0-0 0, Delaney VanBlaricon 5-9 3-4 16, Kaziah Terrell 0-0 0-0 0, Aminah Hall 1-1 0-1 2, Miranda Hennings 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 30-55 22-31 92.
Three-point goals: HC 8-15 (Smith 1-3, Beacom 0-1, Bauer 4-6, Hamburger 1-2, Knode 1-1, Miller 1-1, Dick 0-1); BU 10-19 (Allen 2-4, Martinez 0-1, Jurek 1-1, Ross 3-4, Turner 0-1, VanBlaricon 3-6, Hennings 1-2). Rebounds: HC 28 (Dick 4); BU 25 (Martinez, Scott 4). Assists: HC 16 (Beacom 5); BU 20 (Pankey 4). Steals: HC 7 (Miller 4); BU 8 (Martinez 3). Turnovers: HC 16; BU 9.