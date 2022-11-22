College of St. Mary stole a home win away from Hastings College Tuesday night inside Lynn Farrell Arena and in the process earned its first conference victory this season.
The Flames (3-5, 1-3) overcame a double-digit deficit they faced in the second half with a 25-point fourth quarter to beat the Broncos 61-58 and in a Great Plains Athletic Conference contest.
Madelyn Turner and Morgann Worden led four Flames in double figures with 12 points apiece. Bailey White had 11 and Allison Schubert 10.
CSM was out-rebounded in the game 41-30 but secured two offensive rebounds in the final minute which led to the go-ahead bucket by Clare Lewandowski with 48.6 seconds left.
Turner scored with 11.7 seconds to seal the win.
"We had some fight. We were trying to come back there at the end," said Hastings coach Jina Douglas. "We got up one and if we would have gotten a stop we would have had a pretty good chance. We give up two o-boards and that was pretty much the game."
Freshman Mariyah Avila carried the Broncos through the first three quarters where she scored all of her career-high 21 points with help from five 3-pointers.
"She played really well, especially for the first three quarters," Douglas said of Avila. "She shot it well, she was active, she was moving a lot and that was really good to see. Hopefully we can build on her and get some other players to go with her."
Avila, who played 37 minutes Tuesday, was scoreless on four attempts in the fourth. Douglas blamed fatigue.
Hastings suffered a nearly six-minute cold spell in the fourth during which CSM made its run.
The Flames, who posted a season-high in points, scored 13 in a row as part of a 19-2 run to start the final period. Lewandowski gave the Flames their first lead of the game with seven minutes left.
Allie Bauer sparked life back in the Hastings College on a 3-pointer with 2:30 left. She followed with an and-one and another triple to push her into double figures with 11 points on the night.
"She hit some big shots for us late to get us back in the game and that's what she does," Douglas said of Bauer. "She's obviously a shooter and she changes the game on the offensive end when she can make a few shots for us."
The Broncos, who don't play again until Monday, led by as many as seven in the first half, then expanded the lead to its largest at 11 with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter.
"Credit to St. Mary. They kept fighting... We just couldn't put them away when we needed to," Douglas said.
CSM (3-5, 1-3)..............10 13 15 23 — 61
HC (3-3, 1-2)................12 15 18 13 — 58
Allison Schubert 4-12 2-2 10, Allisa Schubert 1-6 1-2 3, Bailey White 4-9 1-2 11, Clare Lewandowski 2-6 2-2 6, Madelyn Turner 5-11 2-4 12, Kaylin Garza 1-2 2-2 4, Kylee Kamauoha-Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, Morgann Worden 5-6 0-0 12, Madelyn Gaughen 00-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-57 10-14 61.
Alysaa Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Mariyah Avila 7-14 2-2 21, Olivia Kugler 2-10 1-2 6, Katharine Hamburger 2-4 2-2 7, Dawson Knode 0-3 0-0 0, Sarah Treffer 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Leners 2-8 1-2 5, Allie Bauer 4-7 1-1 11, Kiernan Paulk 3-4 0-1 6, Kendell Sawinsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-54 7-10 58.
Three-point goals—CSM 5-19 (An. Schubert 0-4, Aa. Schubert 0-1, White 2-5, Turner 0-3, Garza 0-1, Kamauoha-Phillips 1-2, Worden 2-2, Gaughen 0-1); HC 9-28 (Baker 0-1, Avila 5-8, Kugler 1-7, Hamburger 1-3, Knode 0-1, Leners 0-3, Bauer 2-4, Paulk 0-1). Rebounds—CSM 30-11 (An. Schubert, Lewandowski 7); HC 41-16 (Kugler, Knode, Leners 7). Assists—CSM 10 (An. Schubert 3); HC 9 (Hamburger 3). Steals—CSM 12 (An. Schubert 4); HC Avila 3).