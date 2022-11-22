College of St. Mary stole a home win away from Hastings College Tuesday night inside Lynn Farrell Arena and in the process earned its first conference victory this season.

The Flames (3-5, 1-3) overcame a double-digit deficit they faced in the second half with a 25-point fourth quarter to beat the Broncos 61-58 and in a Great Plains Athletic Conference contest.

