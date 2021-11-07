Home was sweet for the Hastings College football team Saturday. In the first half, anyway.
Returning for their first home game in a month, the Broncos looked good early against conference foe Midland University.
The Bronco defenders were playing tough at Lloyd Wilson Field. They forced some three-and-outs. HC’s offense took advantage, forging a 10-0 first-quarter lead.
The Warriors (5-5) didn’t recover from that gut-punch until they scored a late second-quarter touchdown, cutting the Bronco lead to 10-7 at halftime.
The second half was almost all Midland, however, as the team from Fremont surged to a 35-17 Great Plains Athletic Conference win.
“We started real well. We took some chances early,” said Bronco coach Matt Franzen. “I felt like this was a game where we needed to show that willingness to take some risks.”
The Broncos (2-7) opened up the playbook during their second possession. From their own 25 yard line, HC moved the ball 40 yards on a pass from quarterback Nick Moss to Garrett Esch. Seven plays later, the Broncos were knocking on the door at the Warrior four-yard stripe.
That’s when Franzen dialed up a little trickery.
He sent in defensive lineman Laython Shaw to line up as a receiver. Shaw had one assignment: catch a touchdown pass.
Shaw’s alignment might have fooled Midland’s defense, thinking that, at 291-pounds, Shaw was in as a run blocker. But he slipped into the end zone and brought down Moss’s touchdown pass near the sideline.
“We threw the ball to our nose guard on a goal-line offense and scored a touchdown. That is what it was going to take today. Unfortunately when we got into the second half we couldn’t sustain it,” Franzen said. “ It was just going deeper in the playbook to make a big play when we needed one down there inside the five yard line.
The Broncos have had that play all season. They tried it at Dakota Wesleyan but the pass fell incomplete.
“We were able to hit it today. I’m not sure that he got his foot down inbounds but the official said he did,” Franzen said.
Now, with a 7-0 lead in their pocket, the Bronco defense forced its second three-and-out. The HC offense got downfield in a hurry, thanks to Quentin Synek’s 35-yard pass reception into the red zone. From there, Jason Bachle kicked a 25-yard field goal for HC’s 10-0 edge.
Midland finally got on the scoreboard with under two minutes before the break. The Warriors completed an 18-yard TD pass and made the extra-point kick.
The Bronco fans were feeling good at halftime. But those vibes were short-lived after second-half action began.
HC didn’t score again until under two minutes left in the game. The late score saw Tyree Nesmith outrace Midland defenders for a 59-yard touchdown run. Bachle’s extra point kick closed the scoring.
Nesmith’s touchdown capped a six-play drive, the Broncos’ longest of the second half.
Meanwhile, the Warriors had already scored 28 second-half points with a good blend of runs and passes.
“We really got stagnant on offense,” Franzen said. “They did a good job of keeping us off balance. They really mixed it up. They were playing with a third-string quarterback and let him take some chances. On a couple of run plays he was able to hurt us with his feet.”
Hastings College rounds out its season this coming Saturday with a home game against GPAC foe Concordia University.
“The Concordia team (6-3) is solid. They beat (Midland) two weeks ago. We will have to play a lot better than we did today,” Franzen said.
Midland (5-5)...............0 7 7 14 — 35
Hastings (2-7)..............10 0 0 7 — 17
H — Laython Shaw 4 pass from Nick Moss (Jason Bachle kick)
H — Bachle 25 field goal
M — Courtney Chandler 18 pass from Jake Ashby (Jared Quinonez kick)
M — Dalton Tremayne 18 run (Quinonez kick)
M — Austin Harris 7 pass from Ashby (Quinonez kick)
M — Omuiri Garcia 14 pass Ashby (Quinonez kick)
M — Ashby 60 run (Quinonez kick)
H — Tyree Nesmith 59 run (Bachle kick)
M H
First Downs 24 14
Rushes-Yards 39-216 36-126
Passing Yards 311 193
Comp-Att-Int 25-40-1 15-29-2
Total Yards 527 319
Punts-Avg 2-34 5-38
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Rushing — Kenneth Carr 1-7, Ashby 7-87, Brandon Blum 3-4, Darrin Gentry 1-2, Tremayne 4-28, Maximus Wold 23-88. H, Nesmith 20-106, Brett Simonsen 5-6, Eli Nappe 2-(-6), Moss 5-9, Daelyn Faiirow 4-11.
Passing — M, Ashby 24-38-1 299, Cole Lundy 0-1-0 0, Joey Martin 1-1-0 12. H, Moss 13-24-2 177, Nappe 2-5-0 16.
Receiving — M, Carr 5-44, Gentry 2-28, Garcia 2-18, Quentin Ternus 1-2, Tremayne 4-62, Chandler 2-46, Trevor Ziemba 1-6, Jordelle Lacy 1-5, Harris 6-88. H, Nesmith 1-11, Lane Heikkenen 5-42, Quentin Synek 2-41, DaVonte Hildreth-Street 1-6, Jaishawn Wright 1-0, Garrett Esch4-89, Shaw 1-4.