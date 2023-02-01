After a good first half by Hastings College, the Broncos couldn’t keep pace with Doane University on Wednesday.

In the opening 20 minutes, the Bronco men’s basketball team played well enough on both ends of the court. But the Tigers came out smoking in the second half, while HC began to falter. As a result, conference foe Doane downed the Broncos 80-70 at Lynn Farrell Arena.

