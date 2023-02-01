After a good first half by Hastings College, the Broncos couldn’t keep pace with Doane University on Wednesday.
In the opening 20 minutes, the Bronco men’s basketball team played well enough on both ends of the court. But the Tigers came out smoking in the second half, while HC began to falter. As a result, conference foe Doane downed the Broncos 80-70 at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“The first half, I thought we played pretty well. We moved the basketball, we did some really good things offensively,” said HC coach Todd Raridon. “I thought we got stops defensively. That’s the defense I’m looking for 40 minutes. Unfortunately we gave it 20.”
The Broncos got hot in the first half. They went into halftime with 56.7% shooting from the floor. Hastings enjoyed a 40-33 halftime lead.
HC’s advantage at the break got help from a 10-2 scoring run late in the opening half.
But Doane wouldn’t allow HC to get its second win over the Tigers this season. The Broncos whipped Doane 75-60 in Crete on Nov. 16.
Doane turned the tide of Wednesday’s game with good second half shooting. That helped speed the Tigers to a 13-point lead with six minutes left in the game.
The Tigers shot 65% from the floor after halftime. Leading the Doane charge was Caleb Hrabik, who closed with a game-high 32 points. He drained six of seven bombs and finished 6-for-8 at the stripe.
Hastings went bone dry for about eight minutes into the second half. Doane took the lead for good after some scoring runs, including 14 unanswered points. At that point the Tigers held a 46-44 cushion that continued to grow.
Hastings helped Doane’s second-half cause by committing a rash of turnovers. The Broncos were whistled for four turnovers out of five trips down the court, not able to put up a shot.
Hastings’ trips to the charity stripe were few and far between. HC went 5-for-5 at the free throw line.
However, Doane seemed to camp out at the free throw line. The
The Tigers made 18-of-24 free throws.
The Broncos hot first-half shooting turned colder after the break. HC shot 35.7% from the floor in the second half.
“Shots didn’t fall that were falling in the first half,” Raridon said about his team’s second half. “Even if you miss, you still have to get a stop at the other end. Give Doane credit. They moved the ball, got open shots.”
HC finished the night with four players in double-figure scoring.
Grady Corrigan, a long-shot specialist, scored 19 points, including five baskets from three-point land. Danilo Matovic had a hard-earned 14 points in the Bronco post.
Phil Cisrow also contributed 14 points, while teammate Reggie Thomas registered 10 points.
Hastings College lost its seventh in eight tries while Doane picked up only its third win in the last 11 games.
Doane (10-13, 7-8).......33 47 — 80
Hastings (13-10, 6-9)...40 30 — 70
Brady Timm 6-11 6-8 18, Alec Oberhauser 4-7 2-2 11, David Mascarenas 2-5 0-0 5, Cooper Sheldon 2-6 5-7 9, Caleb Hrabik 10-12 6-8 32, Cooper Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Nick Saiz 0-2 0-0 0, Fred Cruiqui 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 26-46 19-25 80.
Phil Cisrow 6-9 0-0 14, Grady Corrigan 7-15 0-0 19, Reggie Thomas 3-14 4-4 10, Danilo Matovic 7-8 0-0 14, Evan Kingston 2-6 0-0 6, Tyrique McMurrin 4-9 0-0 8, Jack Heiss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-62 4-4 70.
Three-point goals—D 9-20 (Timm. 1-4, Oberhauser. 1-2, Mascarenas 1-4, Sheldon 0-2, Hrabik 6-7, Peterson 0-1); HC 8-23 (Cisrow 1-1, Corrigan 5-11, Thomas 0-4, Kingston 2-4, Heiss 0-1, McMurrin 0-2). Rebounds—D 24 (Oberhauser 11); HC 35 (Cisrow 11). Assists—D 18 (Oberhauser 8); HC 13 (Thomas 5). Turnovers—D 6; HC 9.