SEWARD — Matt Franzen was hesitant to use the word upset in describing Hastings College’s 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Concordia Saturday.
Maybe a year ago that would’ve still been the correct hindsight analysis.
But not this season. Not with these Broncos, who won their third game in four tries this fall for the first time since 2017.
“If you would’ve asked me last spring about going to Concordia and winning up there, that would have sounded like a pretty good upset,” Franzen, the Broncos second-year coach, said.
“But knowing our team now and having been in the game, it didn’t feel like an upset. I felt like we were the better team going in and by the end of the game I think we proved that.”
All it took was a second-half comeback by the Broncos after mustering only a team safety in the first.
Hastings (3-1) trailed 17-2 after the Bulldogs scored on their opening drive of the third quarter before rattling off 19 unanswered points for a second conference victory in three tries.
The Bronco defense helped turn the momentum with a turnover on Concordia’s second drive of the second half. Koby Brandenburg intercepted Austin Jablonski at the Bulldogs’ 35 yard line and HC quarterback John Zamora capped a nine-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.
Hastings forced four turnovers — two picks, two fumbles — as well as scoring the safety in the first half.
“Our defense won the game for us,” said Franzen, whose team surrendered only a pair of touchdown passes and a 21-yard field goal.
Staring at a fourth-and-7 in the red zone, Franzen elected not to test fate with a 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter from the Concordia 14.
Instead, an incomplete pass turned the ball over on downs.
“We chose to put our defense on the field with really good field position for us and trust that we were going to make the plays to win the game,” Franzen said. “As a team and coaching staff, we really believe in the style of defense we’re playing and they’re answered the call, really, in all four games so far.”
Defensive back Blake Vaughn forced a Concordia fumble to begin the fourth and linebacker Jayden Roberts recovered inside the red zone.
That set up Hastings’ game-winning touchdown — a 13-yard pass from Zamora to Garrett Esch.
Following their first touchdown drive, the Broncos sacked Jablonski for a loss of 14 on a third-and-12. Two plays later, Zamora found Toriyan Tubbs for a 54-yard score to pull with 17-15.
“We thought John Zamora played a really good game,” said Franzen of his QB who accounted for all three Bronco touchdowns.
“He made really good decisions, threw the ball well for us, continued to run the ball really well like he has the last couple weeks.”
Zamora threw for 177 yards while completing 16-of-31 passes. His blemishes were two interceptions, but neither cost points.
The Broncos ran the ball for just 103 yards, with 48 from Zamora and 29 from Brett Simonsen.
“We were up against what I think will prove out to be a tough Concordia defense,” Franzen said. “We struggled to run the ball most of the day. Offensively, statistically, it wasn’t a great day for us but we were able to play field position in the second half.”
Hastings punted nine times for 330 yards. Concordia started five drives at or inside its 10 yard line.
“That’s another area that’s gone unnoticed, is our kicking game,” Franzen said. “Jason Bachle has been able to place his punts really well and that’s pushed things over the top, along with our defense.”
In the next few weeks, the Broncos will see how sturdy and improved its defense really is. They’ll play at No. 1 Morningside Oct. 8.
Before then, Hastings has winless Dakota Wesleyan in town for homecoming this weekend followed by Briar Cliff (1-2, 1-3).
The Broncos are already a win ahead of where they finished last season in Franzen’s first year. It’s their best start in five seasons.
Their lone loss this year came at Midland during Week 2. The Warriors scored a 30-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that HC couldn’t overcome.
“We mention that sometimes in the coaches offices — that we’re a play away from being 4-0 — but we need to move on because that game’s done and we’ve got a bunch of big ones coming up,” Franzen said.
HC (3-1, 2-1).......................0 2 13 6 — 21
CUNE (0-2, 0-2).................10 0 7 0 — 17
C — Ty Harold 21 field goal
C — Korrell Koehlmo 8 pass from Austin Jablonski (Harold kick)
H — Team safety
C — Koehlmo 56 pass from Jablonski (Harold kick)
H — Zamora 9 run (Jason Bachle kick)
H — Toriyan Tubbs 54 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
H — Garrett Esch 13 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)