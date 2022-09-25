The Broncos broke out early Saturday, then held off surges from Dakota Wesleyan University to reap a 32-13 homecoming win at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Hastings College fans hardly had time to get comfortable in their portable bleacher seats before the Broncos (4-1, 3-1) put up the first points.
“It was a great start. One of the goals was to start better offensively and defensively,” said HC coach Matt Franzen. “That’s the offense that we sell to recruits.”
Hastings needed only four plays to strike the Tigers (0-5, 0-4) with a touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead. Quarterback John Zamora hooked up with Garrett Esch for a 28-yard touchdown, followed by Jason Bachle’s first of three conversion kicks.
Hastings quickly made it 9-0 by getting a safety. The two-pointer happened when a DWU punt snap sailed too high and ended up behind the end zone.
Hastings expanded its cushion to 16-0 with a first-quarter touchdown run by freshman Antoine Murphy. He raced 37 yards to pay dirt. The TD finished off a 70-yard march.
The win had some historical significance. It marked HC’s first homecoming victory since 2017. The victory also represented the Broncos’ second straight win at Lloyd Wilson Field this season.
“We’re happy with it. As I told the team, we need to be happy and enjoy the win,” said Franzen. “Overall, I’m happy with the win, and we played well enough all four quarters to win the game.”
HC’s convincing win stands as evidence that the Bronco football program is trending upward. It also helps negate last season’s disappointing homecoming loss to Jamestown.
“It feels good. Maybe now we can stop thinking about last year’s Jamestown debacle now that we won the homecoming game this year,” Franzen said. “I want this to, once again, be a place that’s really hard for teams to come in and win.”
In the second quarter the Broncos stretched their lead to 23-0 with an impressive 12-play drive that ate 96 yards while mixing runs and passes evenly. HC got on the scoreboard with a 32-yard aerial from Zamora to Ethan Wilborn.
With its offense operating with efficiency, the Bronco defense bent at times but didn’t break until eight seconds before halftime. That’s when DWU finally scored by way of an 11-yard touchdown toss. It completed a 74-yard, nine-play drive.
DWU’s late first-half score raised the ire of some of the Broncos, on top 23-7 at halftime.
“I think some of the guys were a little frustrated after halftime,” Franzen said. “If we’ve set our standard that high that not-quite-perfect is going to get us a little frustrated, that’s OK. We’ll get back next week and fix a few things.”
The third quarter produced no scoring. However, HC put together two long drives, the first one halted by a DWU interception.
But HC got the ball right back when safety Koby Brandenburg intercepted the ball two plays later. His theft set up a 15-play drive, climaxed by Bachle’s 27-yard field goal. HC ate up six minutes with the scoring drive that widened the gap to 26-7.
DWU got on the scoreboard one more time early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers capitalized on the game’s longest play — a 61-yard pass down to the HC 2 yard stripe. DWU plunged into the end zone from there.
With time becoming a factor, the Tigers refused to concede. From their own 1-yard line DWU drove the ball to near midfield before the Broncos stopped the Tigers in their tracks.
HC’s Brandenburg put an abrupt end to that Tiger charge with his second interception. It led Hastings to its final TD — a 27-yard pass from Zamora to Esch.
“Koby is a fantastic player and quarterback of the defense at that safety position. It was good to see him make some big plays,” Franzen said.
Bronco running back Brett Simonsen appears fully recovered from an injury that sidelined him earlier this month. Simonsen carried the ball 26 times for a game-high 99 yards. He also caught three passes for 11 yards.
“He ran well. It felt like we could run the ball when we needed to and when we wanted to,” Franzen said. “When we ran the ball we were picking up anywhere from three to seven, eight yards every time. I think it shows some progress with some of our younger offensive linemen.”
The win improved the Broncos’ overall record to 4-1. They are 3-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU is winless in five games.
Paxton Terry led all Bronco tacklers with eight. Caden Egr had seven stops. Brandenburg totaled six tackles.
HC hosts Briar Cliff (1-4) next Saturday. The Chargers lost Saturday 41-19 to Mount Marty.
DWU (0-5).....................0 7 0 6 — 13
HC (4-1)......................16 7 0 9 — 32
HC — Garrett Esch 28 pass from John Zamora (Jason Bachle kick)
HC — Team Safety
HC — Antoine Murphy 37 run (Bachle kick)
HC — Ethan Wilborn 32 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
DWU — Kiel Nelson 11 pass from Connor Drake (Jaxon Patrick kick)
HC — Bachle 27 field goal
DWU — Jamin Arend 2 run (pass fail)
HC — Esch 28 pass from Zamora (kick fail)
DWU HC
First Downs 21 21
Rushes-Yards 37–79 39-179
Passing Yards 284 210
Att-Comp-Int 20-37-1 15-34-1
Total Offense 363 389
Punts-Avg 4-48 5-44
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-117 1-5
RUSHING — DWU, Arend 19-71, Garrett Mandolfo 9-39, Drake 7-(-2), Nielson 2-(-29). HC, Brett Simonsen 26-99, Murphy 6-44, Zamora 6-29, Bachle 1-7.
PASSING — DWU, Drake 20-72-2-284. HC, Zamora 15-34-1-210.
RECEIVING — DWU, Nelson 6-142, Arend 7-52, Logan Feuerbach 3-44, Preston Nedved 2-36, Cole Holden 1-7, Logan Serck 1-3. HC, Esch 4-62, Toryian Tubbs 2-51, Wilborn 3-47, Will Austin1-16, Jaishawn Wright 1-13, Simonsen 3-11, Murphy 1-10.