Hopefully, none of the Hastings College baseball fans left the Broncos’ games too early Saturday. If so, they missed out on a pair of late-inning rallies that turned into HC wins.
A late charge sparked the Broncos to a 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader with No. 19 Doane University.
The triumph at Duncan Field snapped the Broncos’ four-game losing streak and gave HC another win in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
In the second game, the Broncos downed Doane 4-3 in another comeback victory.
“That’s a huge win. It was really good to start off the weekend,” said HC coach Joel Schipper.
The two Saturday wins improved the Broncos’ overall record to 10-18 and 4-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The first game settled into a defensive duel. But the Broncos made hay in the fifth and sixth innings.
Trailing 1-0 after four frames, Hastings garnered a run in the fifth and another in the sixth. The Broncos’ defense shut down Doane in the seventh to end the game.
HC knotted the contest at 1-1 in the fifth. Tristan Martinez tied the game on a Jace Valdez single. Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second base.
“Jace, he’s been hitting lasers all year,” Schipper said. “That one dropped. The baseball gods were looking out for us there.” The guys scrapped So that was great.”
In the sixth, the Broncos took the lead when Matt Lucero drove home Mason Masur who got on with his second single of the game.
“Matt Lucero. Man, he’s been super hot this year. He came up again in a big spot and delivered for us. So that’s a big hit for him, Schipper said. “We only had (five) hits. But we got the ones that we needed. The boys scraped it out for one to go ahead. So love that dub.”
Hastings’ first of its five hits came in the second inning when Masur stroked a single. Antonio Rigney slapped a single in the third inning.
In the pitching department, starter Turner Tinant worked through four innings, allowing only three hits.
The Bronco bullpen got in some work. Alec Ficher threw for one inning, then James Velasquez took the mound for the final two innings and got credit for the win.
“Turner (Tinant) had a great start for us. Alec Fichter came in and did his job for an inning. Then our big boy, James Velasquez, came in and closed the door,” Schipper said.
Despite giving up a rare, out-of-the-park home run at spacious Duncan Field, the Broncos bounced back in game two by way of another late-inning rally.
Doane’s Justin Nevells cranked a pitch over the left-field wall for a solo shot, estimated at 380 feet.
At Duncan Field — where long fly balls go to die — Nevells’ hit left little doubt that the baseball would clear the brick wall in a hurry.
Nevells’ fourth-inning circuit clout tied the game at 2-2.
Hastings hits came at a premium, as they did in Saturday’s opener. The Broncos produced six safeties, while Doane collected eight hits.
HC scored two runs in the eighth inning, then held on for the victory. Matt Lucero belted a double to score Tyler Kissler and Mason Masur. Kissler singled to start the inning. Masur got hit by a pitch.
A Bronco defensive effort in the seventh inning proved to be a web gem.
HC outfielder Jaden Stone made a diving catch on a line drive to shallow center to retire the side.
Top Bronco hitters included Jace Valdez and Lucero with two apiece.
Freshman left-hander Markus Miller started on the mound for HC. He completed seven innings of the nine-inning contest and was relieved by Cooper Gierhan, who got the win. Danny Wisor came in to close in the ninth and got the save.
Sunday's games
CRETE — Doane salvaged a season split with the Broncos in their two games in Crete on Sunday.
The Tigers (22-8, 8-4) got a complete game effort from freshman Kaden Crawford in a 7-1 win in game one. Crawford struck out only one Bronco, but permitted just six baserunners.
HC didn't get on the board against Crawford until Eli Merritt's solo shot in the seventh inning.
Doane slugged three home runs in its 12-2 game two victory. Joe Osborn and Lukas White clubbed four-baggers as part of a six-run first inning by the Tigers, who finished with 13 hits.
Brett Meyer left the yard with a three-run shot in the fifth. That was in response to Hastings cracking the scoreboard an inning prior when Kissler doubled in Stone and Welsh plated Merritt.
The Broncos' short-lived rally cued the exit of DU starter Haldon Craig, but relievers Jake Johnson and Kellan Voggesser tossed a shut out the rest of the way on just three hits against seven strikeouts.
After the weekend, the Tigers sit in fourth in the GPAC standings. At 10-10, 4-6 Hastings is eighth.