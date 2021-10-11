Hastings College’s game-opening touchdown drive gave the Broncos a glimmer of hope Saturday against No.-3 ranked Morningside.
But Morningside (5-0) quickly dashed such feelings as nothing more than wishful thinking. The Mustangs soon began to pile a harsh reality upon the Broncos.
Morningside unleashed its power-packed offense and struck back for a 62-7 conference win at Lloyd Wilson Field.
HC (1-5) took the game’s first kickoff and briefly surprised Morningside by orchestrating a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Tyree Nesmith’s one-yard scoring run and Jason Bachle’s extra-point kick. The march to pay dirt ate more than five minutes off the clock.
The impressive HC scoring drive blended seven pass receptions and four running plays. A catch by Quentin Synek of Hastings and two by Lane Heikkenen of Lawrence helped move the Broncos downfield.
Bronco coach Matt Franzen explained how his offense moved down the field for its 7-0 lead — and why HC soon began to sputter.
“We didn’t put ourselves in second-and-long situations,” Franzen said. “When we were having success on offense, we were winning first down, picking up four and five yards on first down. When we were bogging down we were losing first down.”
Morningside soon found solutions to the Broncos’ success and shielded HC from any more red-zone opportunities. HC crossed midfield only three more times. And those three barely penetrated the 50-yard stripe.
“Morningside (defense) came off the field after the first drive and made a couple of adjustments with their safeties, and they took away some of the things we were able to take advantage of right out of the gate. It didn’t take them long,” Franzen said.
While the Mustang defense made its adjustments, Morningside’s offense began steamrolling over the Broncos. Morningside tallied four first-quarter touchdowns and matched that number in the second quarter. The Mustangs cruised to a 55-7 halftime advantage. They scored on each of their first-half possessions.
Trailing by such a large margin, Franzen’s halftime talk to his players spoke about performing at their best throughout the second half.
“I told the team straight up, ‘Fellas, I’m not worried about the score. The score has gotten away from us. So wash the score out of your mind. Let’s go out and play as well as we can in the second half. What happens in the second half is going to roll into the next week. And we have to be ready to come back this next week.’ I think we did that. We played a decent second half.”
The Mustangs entered the contest as the NAIA’s top-rated offense in scoring, passing and yards per game. They probably will remain on top nationally due to their big numbers tallied against HC. Morningside rang up 642 total yards, including 225 on the ground and 417 passing.
Hastings could muster only 134 total yards. The Broncos ran for only 11 yards to go along with 123 throwing yards. Bronco quarterback John Zamora went 19-for-37 through the air. Heikkenen was his favorite target. Heikkenen caught four throws for 34 yards.
Mustang halfback Anthony Sims should be a candidate for the conference’s offensive player of the week. He ran for six touchdowns, tallied 203 rushing yards and averaged 17 yards per carry.
“Unbelievable” is how Franzen described Sims, who kept slipping through Bronco tacklers as if he were a galloping ghost.
“He ran through our defensive players. We were forming up on him. We were wrapping up on him. We were running our feet. We just couldn’t bring him down. That first quarter was really impressive watching him run.”
By the end of the first quarter, Sims already collected 142 rushing yards on six carries. He scored three TDs in the opening period, two in the second and another in the fourth period. His longest scoring scampers came from 51 yards out and 49 yards away.
Hastings often experienced difficulty against the Morningside passing attack. Mustang quarterback Joe Dolincheck amassed 352 passing yards.
Dolincheck registered a 73-yard pass for the game’s longest scoring play. He entered the game as the NAIA’s best passer in yards per game (334.5).
“He’s their point man,” Franzen said about Dolincheck. “Everything runs through him and he does a great job. And he can’t do all of that if the offensive line isn’t giving him time. Their line is tremendous.”
After HC’s first drive, Morningside found ways to shut down the Bronco running game while keeping the Hastings passing at bay. The Broncos punted 12 times — many of those as a result of three-and-outs.
Hastings College goes to Crete this coming Saturday where the Broncos will tangle with the Tigers of Doane University. Doane is 2-4 for the season.
“I think our guys will match up well” against Doane, Franzen said.
MC (5-0).................28 27 7 0 — 62
HC (1-5)......................7 0 0 0 — 7
H — Tyree Nesmith 1 run (Jason Bachle kick)
M — Anthony Sims 9 run (Chase Carter kick)
M — Sims 51 run (Carter kick)
M — Sims 49 run (Carter kick)
M — Austin Johnson 11 pass from Joe Dolincheck (Carter kick)
M— Caleb Schweigert 73 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
M — Reid Jurgensmeier 2 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
M — Sims 1 run (Carter kick)
M — Sims 4 run (kick fail)
M — Sims 54 run (Carter kick)
M HC
First Downs 28 14
Rushes-Yards 26-225 39-11
Passing Yards 417 123
Comp-Att-Int 30-41-1 19-37-0
Total yards 642 134
Punts-Avg. 4-39.7 12-36.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties -Yards 5-88 2-20
Possession Time 26:00 34:00
RUSHING — M, Kaden Ladwig 1- (-11), Sims 12-203, Michael Minor 6-7, Ryan Cole 5-13, Bryson Freeberg 2-13. H, John Zamora 9-0, Nesmith 11-12, Brett Simonsen 11-17, Jason Bachle 1-(-15), Malik Thorpe 2-3, Daelyn Fairrow 5-(-6).
PASSING — M, Dolincheck 22-29-0 352, Ladwig 8-12-1 65. H, Zamora 15-28-0 99, Nick Moss 4-9 24.
RECEIVING — M, Zach Norton 2-16, Johnson 6-92, Schweigert 5-127, Jake Taute 2-26, Jack Sievert 1-(-1), Jurgensmeier 9-127, Laken Harnly 2-13, Michael Payne 3-17. H, Nesmith 3-23, Simonsen 3-16, Lane Heikkenen 4-34, Courtney Lane 1-4, Will Austin 2-17, Quentin Synek 2-19, Fairrow 1-(-2), Garrett Esch 3-12.