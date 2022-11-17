MISHIWAKA, Ind. — The return of Lukas Goetz to the Hastings College men's soccer lineup has proved fruitful for the 23rd-ranked Broncos.
After an extended absence while battling pneumonia this season, Goetz's scoring habits didn't leave with the sickness that kept him out.
While his season hasn't gone as expected, he's making his mark when it counts.
The senior from Stuttgart, Germany, scored twice Thursday night to propel the Broncos to the second round of the NAIA national tournament. They beat No. 17 Northwestern Ohio 2-1 at host site Morey Field.
Goetz's second goal — and eighth in 12 matches this season — was the game-winner and came in the 76th minute, snapping a 1-1 tie.
His first? A clinical finish on a give-and-go with Paul Obrusnik in the 21st minute that gave his head coach a laugh.
"I told the boys we probably aren't going to score very many pretty goals (in the national tournament) and then that first goal is probably the best goal we've scored all year in terms of a team goal and passing and movement," said Bronco coach Cole Poppen. "That was really nice to see."
Goetz ran down a long pass to net his second after UNOH had been pressing for the breakthrough in its offensive end. It backfired for the Racers, who earned an at-large berth to the big dance.
"He's a very physical player to mark or defend for a full 90 minutes," Poppen said of Goetz. "All he needs is one little moment and sure enough he took it. He's starting to find his stride."
Former Bronco coach Tim Bohnenkamp, who recruited Goetz, told Poppen "Lukas loves tourney time.
"And sure enough I think we're starting to see 'Tourney Time Lukas.' "
Both Bronco goals sandwiched a weather delay that lasted an hour and 43 minutes.
The Racers (14-3-4) netted their lone tally shortly after the break, which happened with about 13 minutes to play in the first half.
A blizzard rolled into Mishiwaka — located a tad east of South Bend — just after the match had begun with the snow really picking up after Goetz's first goal.
Visibility worsened and the referees paused the match and sent the teams to the locker room.
"It was awkward," Poppen said. "There were discussions if we were going to continue tomorrow and it was up in the air."
Play resumed around 7:30 p.m. central time and three minutes into the resumption Northwestern Ohio's Jovaunn Ramos netted the equalizer in the match's 41st minute.
"To the opposition's credit, they came out with a little bit of a riskier game plan and it paid off as it helped them get one back and kind of nullify any momentum that we might have had," Poppen said.
The coach said Thursday's match reminded him of last year's Great Plains Athletic tournament final against Northwestern, which was a snowy environment the Broncos reveled in.
"They had a really, really eager, buzzing attitude for that and they kind of just fell into that mode — whatever it is — of competitiveness for this and that's why I felt like we started off so strong with the (1-0 lead)," Poppen said.
The Broncos last reached the second round of the national tournament in 2020. They did not play a first-round game that year as Spring Arbor dealt with a COVID-19 protocol disqualification.
Hastings last advanced past the second round in 2019, when it finished the season in the national final.
The Broncos will face host school Bethel University in Saturday's site final at 12 p.m. central. The sixth-rated Pilots (20-1-1) eliminated William Penn 3-1 earlier Thursday.
In between, Poppen said his team will stay off its feet, study the opponent and possibly tour the campus of Notre Dame, which is close by.
UNOH (14-3-4).................1 0 — 1
HC (16-1-2).....................1 1 — 2
HC: Lukas Goetz 21', 76'
OH: Jovaunn Ramos 41'