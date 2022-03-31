Two old conference rivals rekindled the flame Thursday at Smith Softball Complex.
The Hastings College Broncos hosted the Nebraska Wesleyan PrairieWolves for a doubleheader. It was the first time the teams had met since 2016, when NWU left the Great Plains Athletic Conference for NCAA Division III.
The Broncos, who won the last matchup between the two, took both non-conference games on Thursday.
Hastings held a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning of game one before NWU’s Taylor Styskal took the 11th pitch of the at-bat for a home run off Alexis Linnebach.
The rally continued when Sydney Nickerson singled, Hanna Roth drew a walk, and the PrairieWolves had back-to-back fielder’s choices.
Then, Val Gerlach, who homered in the sixth, found a gap in the middle of the Bronco defense to score Paige Davison and tie the game.
HC’s Kyleigh Boever led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and was bunted over.
With two outs, Hastings High grad Julia Reimer took a 2-2 pitch off from NWU reliever Kailey Meyer and beat the centerfielder for the walk-off double and 5-4 win.
“I was trying to stay calm. I knew my teammates before me did what they needed to do and get on base so I just wanted to do what I needed to do to help the team,” Reimer said.
“It was very exciting. I feel like I was due, but I went up with confidence and I knew I could hit. I had two strikes on me and she came with the changeup and I wasn’t expecting a changeup, but we are taught to react to the change and so I kept my hands back and went through the ball and felt good about it off the bat.”
Madison Hemphill went four innings for the Broncos in the opener. She gave up one run on six hits and two strikeouts.
“Madison had no idea until (Thursday) morning that she was going to pitch. She came in here and did a great job for four innings,” said Broncos head coach Troy Baker. “She made (NWU) put the ball in play. The only thing that was down is that she didn’t get the win, but it’s a team win.”
The win went to Mattie Hogrefe, who polished off the seventh in place of Linnebach.
The bats didn’t show up until the middle part of the game for HC, but when it came down to clutch moments the Bronco hitters stepped up.
NWU starter Rylee Pangborn struck out six of the first seven batters she faced.
“She dominated the first eight or nine batters and all of a sudden our bottom of the lineup came through and got a base hit,” said Baker. “Kourtney (Stewart) pushed a bunt and then we got started. We got (Pangborn) in one inning and that is what we needed with four runs because she is a very solid pitcher.”
NWU (11-3)....000 101 2 — 4 10 1
HC (15-15).........004 000 1 — 5 6 0
WP — Mattie Hogrefe. LP — Kailey Meyer.
2B — H, Julia Reimer, Kyleigh Boever; NW, Bre Schneidewind, Sydney Nickerson.
HR — H, Bailey French; NW, Val Gerlach, Taylor Staskal.
The nightcap was dominated by HC starting pitcher Hannah Norquest, who tossed a complete game on 126 pitches. She scattered seven hits, walked just one and didn’t record a strikeout.
“Hannah hasn’t started in a while and I told her (to) go out and show me and she did. She did take a ball below the knee and I’m sure that isn’t where she wanted to be hit, but she did a great job,” Baker said. “She didn’t have a strikeout, but the defense made plays behind her and (she) just did a great job of making (NWU) put the ball in play.”
Hastings jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after singles from Reimer and Hogrefe and a double from Ana Krueger.
Hogrefe added a home run in the third, which tied the game at 3-3.
HC tacked on two more in the fourth and fifth innings while Norquest kept the PrairieWolves quiet until the seventh.
Roth homered to lead off the frame, but Norquest induced a pair of pop outs and a groundout for the win.
“A lot of players came up in clutch situations. Alea (Binkly) came up with a clutch hit. Bailey (French) had a home run,” Baker said. “It was a bunch of people that came through when we needed to. It’s a team win in both ball games.”
NWU (11-4)......003 000 1 — 4 7 2
HC (16-15)......201 220 X — 7 10 3
WP — Hannah Norquest. LP — Rylee Pangborn.
2B — H, Ana Krueger, Macie Mays; NW, Hanna Roth.
HR — H, Mattie Hogrefe; NW, Hanna Roth.