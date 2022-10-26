Wednesday’s home conference match was one of the rare occasions when Hastings College wasn’t across from a rated foe.
In what’s been a challenging final stretch of the regular season for the Broncos, they were happy to welcome in Doane — a Great Plains Athletic Conference cellar dweller this season — to Lynn Farrell Arena.
Of their last nine matches, including Wednesday, the Broncos have faced six opponents ranked in the top 25 — four have been top-five in the NAIA.
All but one of those was a GPAC school.
“I feel like overall, those teams putting that kind of pressure on us every time we meet up will allow us to be more consistent, especially this late in the season,” said Hastings College head coach Alex Allard, whose team is receiving votes in the national poll.
Doane (8-23, 1-13) put some pressure on the Broncos, nearly forcing a fourth set, but HC made it a short night with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 sweep.
For the moment, the win puts the Broncos (19-10, 8-6) in sixth place in the conference standings, leapfrogging College of St. Mary and Dordt, which both lost Wednesday and are 7-7 in GPAC play.
Hastings has two matches remaining in the regular season. It hosts No. 5 Concordia Saturday in the home finale then goes to No. 12 CSM next Tuesday.
Doane lost its 13th game in its last 15 tries and draws No. 4 Midland Saturday.
The Tigers didn’t open strong Wednesday — they had five errors in the first 12 points of the match — but provided enough fight to make things interesting.
They held the Broncos, who pulled out to a 9-3 lead in set one with no errors, to a .078 hitting percentage in the opening stanza.
Hastings then struck gold at the net in the second set with a spotless frame — 15 kills, zero errors — and hit .469.
Doane led the third set past the midway point until a 5-0 Hastings run made it 20-17 and gave the Broncos the lead for good. In total, the Broncos’ match-ending stretch was 10-4.
That was the result of an off-the-bench spark by Majesta Valasek, who has started her share of matches but had four kills as a reserve Wednesday, and the Broncos serving four of their seven ace serves in the final set.
Allard said the GPAC has “a range of teams who are great” in a variety of areas. One of her team’s strengths is its serving. Another, is first-ball kills — or FBK for short, which is what the bench chants during an opponent’s serve.
“Getting that first swing and a kill out of serve-receive,” Allard said, though admitted Wednesday wasn’t the best example. “We’ve been focusing a lot more on our transition game, the long rallies like you saw tonight. Kind of finding a way to put the ball away.”
Rachel Hefta was the most successful on the attack with eight kills on 17 swings for a .412 attacking percentage. Bri Lemke led the Broncos in kills with a match-high 11.
It was clunky at times against a scrappy Doane defense. The Broncos also didn’t play their best defensive match, producing only four blocks (three were Hefta’s).
“I think they’re a shorter team, so they’re hitting high and over us,” Allard said. “They did have a lot of errors, so we didn’t have an opportunity to block. I think they blocked us too much for being as small as they were.”
Doane’s Kirsten Bures had a solo block and a block assist to go with her team-high 10 kills.
Doane (8-23, 1-13)............22 17 21
HC (19-10, 8-6)..................25 25 25
Doane (kills-aces-blocks)
MacKenzie Painter 0-0-0, Lily Vaughn 0-0-0,, Jaime Renshaw 2-0-1, Simonie Mendenhall 5-1-1/2, Kirtsen Bures 10-0-1 1/2, Ally Wallace 1-0-0, Harper Case 0-1-0, Taylor Sluka 6-0-1, Cassidy Tompkin 5-0-1, Jordan Bolte 0-0-0, Sophia Mckinney 0-0-0, Mariah Sliva 0-0-0, Frankie Curren-Graff 6-0-0. Totals: 35-2-5.
Assists—Renshaw 24, Vaughn 3, Bolte 2, Sliva 1. Digs—Mckinney 20, Renshaw 15.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 6-0-0, Ava Lovitt 0-1-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-0-0, Miriam Miller 0-2-0, Majesta Valasek 4-0-0, Sophie Stevens 0-3-0, Peyton Roper 5-0-1, Marlee Taylor 4-0-0, Makenna Asher 4-0-0, Bri Lemke 11-0-0, Rachel Hefta 8-0-3. Totals: 41-7-4.
Assists—Asher 33, Lovitt 1, Roper 1, Stevens 1. Digs— Miller 16, Asher 14, Sealey 12.