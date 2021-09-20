KEARNEY — The old rivalry days of Hastings College and University of Nebraska-Kearney sporting events are, for the most part, dormant these days.
The schools rarely match up since the Lopers moved up to NCAA Division II in 1990.
The Broncos and Lopers, both of which were NAIA schools at one time, have played their share of classics and thrillers, namely the jam-packed hoops days in Kiewit Gymnasium.
But the Lopers (10-1) have almost always dominated the volleyball matchups.
A 25-19, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of the Broncos on Monday night at the Health and Sports Center in an exhibition — per NAIA rules — was more of the same for the Lopers, who dropped three spots from No. 1 to No. 4 in Monday’s NCAA D-II volleyball poll following Saturday’s loss to new No. 1 Washburn.
The win improved UNK’s all-time record against their geographic neighbor to 52-8-1.
“Though I was not part of the old NAIA rivalry days, I’m aware of it,” UNK head coach Rick Squiers said. “ I think a lot of people still appreciate the old Kearney-Hastings matchup.”
It was also more of the same for the slumping Broncos, whose 11-6 season record did not change with the loss. Errors prohibited HC from even taking a set against the highly-rated Lopers.
“We’re just making too many errors, all over,” said HC coach Alex Allard. “A lot of them are attacking, but tonight it was more net violations and serves, stuff like that.”
The Broncos’ best chance to steal a game came in the second set, where they led through the early part until UNK knotted it at 13. HC kept it within a point or two before consecutive hitting errors expanded the Loper lead to four, which was the final margin of the set.
Hastings’ night ended with 17 attacking errors. The Broncos accumulated 36 kills on 118 swings, good for a .161 hitting percentage.
Sydney Mullin and Emily Krolikowski paced HC with 10 kills each. Makenna Asher added eight kills and 15 assists.
Kearney received kills from seven different players, including the match-high from middle Anna Squiers who finished with 13 while finding the floor with a .435 success rate. Hayley Daniel utilized a variety of shots on the outside for her 10 kills, and Emersen Cyza added nine for the Lopers. Maddie Squiers ran the offense to the tune of 39 assists while picking up a match-high 17 digs.
The Lopers hit .308 with 49 total kills.
UNK head coach Rick Squiers thought Hastings deserved more credit for its effort despite the end result.
“I think the match and the numbers line up pretty well,” said Squiers, who coached Hastings College from 1993-98. “We had to fight really hard to get away from them and offensively, they passed well enough to run that quick stuff and they had two or three hitters that we never really did solve. So, credit to them; they frustrated us a lot and we had a lot of bad block touches on our part because we couldn’t get them on the run enough and they have people that can terminate the ball so they’re in the game for the first two sets a long ways.”
To its credit, HC did tally eight blocks in the match.
“I was very happy that we hung with them,” Allard said, “especially in the first two sets.
“The passing numbers tell us we passed a lot better in the second set. We didn’t pass as well as we should in the first and third in order to run a balanced offense. A block like theirs, as big as it is, you’ve got to have multiple people running different things to keep them on their toes.”
Hastings returns to conference play Wednesday, when it travels to Crete to face Doane, a team the Broncos swept to open conference play. The Tigers are fresh off a five-set upset of No. 1 Midland, further proving Allard’s notion that the Great Plains Athletic Conference is “crazy.”