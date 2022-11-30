SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With everything but the end result Wednesday, Hastings College volleyball coach Alex Allard was pleased.

In their third match of the season facing Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Concordia, the Broncos avoided another sweep but still fell in four sets to the fifth-ranked Bulldogs during the first game of pool play at the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

