SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With everything but the end result Wednesday, Hastings College volleyball coach Alex Allard was pleased.
In their third match of the season facing Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Concordia, the Broncos avoided another sweep but still fell in four sets to the fifth-ranked Bulldogs during the first game of pool play at the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We played so much better,” said Allard, whose team was defeated 25-19, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 by the Bulldogs. “Even just from watching it and statistically, we just played so much better than we had in the past.”
Three Broncos posted double figure kills on 53 assists by Makenna Asher.
Marlee Taylor and Peyton Roper tied for the team-high 15 while Majesta Valasek added 14 to a lineup that hit .214 for the match.
“We were having a tough time getting touches on their outsides,” Concordia coach Ben Boldt said. “We couldn’t quite set up our block in the right spot. They were making really good shots. It was a game of trying to figure out where they were going to hit.”
There weren’t many secrets — perhaps more surprises — between the clubs to open what was Hastings’ first time inside the Tyson Events Center since 2018.
The Broncos (20-14), who advanced to the final site with a home win over Texas Wesleyan Nov. 19, seemed to have Concordia figured out from their first two meetings, but couldn’t get over the hump late in sets except for in the second game.
HC climbed back from a five-point deficit in the opening set to force a CUNE timeout at 20-18. The Bulldogs finished with five of the final six points.
In the fourth, the Broncos trailed 12-6, which could have been the put-away punch following a rout in the third game. But Hastings eventually tied the set at 18 and then took a 19-18 lead before the Bulldogs halted the momentum with a timeout.
The set was tied once more at 20-20 before Concordia got a block by Red Cloud grad Morgan Nibbe and Bree Burtwistle to kickstart a match-ending 5-1 run.
“Down the stretch in those games that we won, we made plays,” Boldt said. “We made things happen, especially at the net with our block. If you’re going to win games, you have to make plays.
“I thought Hastings played really well. The other two times we played them, we jumped on them early and they made some errors. They did a really good job adjusting.”
Most of the adjustment hinged around limiting the Bulldogs’ middles, including Gabi Nordaker, who had a match-high 16 kills on .441 hitting.
Allard said the Broncos did that with tougher, more intentional serving.
“We knew this time we had to get them out of system, get the setter on the run so she can’t set the middle,” Allard said. “They’re a phenomenal team. When they set their middles, it’s like 90% of the time they score. They have so many offensive threats that it’s hard to balance who you’re defending.”
Behind Nordaker, Camryn Opfer contributed 13 kills and Carly Rodaway 11. Both Ashley Keck and Nibbe managed nine kills for the Bulldogs (25-5), who don’t play again until Friday.
Hastings won an exciting second set that saw seven ties, beginning at 10-10.
Concordia pulled off a 4-0 run that was answered by the Broncos. Then it was 2-for-2 for a 16-all knot.
The Broncos reached a 23-21 edge but the Bulldogs tied again before kills by Taylor and Roper won HC the set.
“It was honestly point for point most of the time,” Allard said of the match as a whole. “Except for the third set.”
Concordia smoked the Broncos in the rubber game. Allard used both of her timeouts by the time the Bulldogs reached 14 points to Hastings’ five. CUNE hit .457 in the set.
The loss puts the Broncos in an uphill battle ahead of facing Park University on Thursday. A win would do Hastings well with hopes that the Pirates could then turn around and beat Concordia when the teams meet Friday.
The winner of each of the eight three-team pools advances to the knockout stage. Tiebreakers come down to sets won and surrendered. That Hastings took one off of Concordia is a good start.
“That just proves that we know what we’re doing,” Allard said.
A sweep over Park, a team Hastings observed but didn’t play during the Labor Day Classic this season, would be the best case scenario.
“They have a lot of international players, which means they might do some things we aren’t used to,” Allard said. “But if we focus on the things we can control, no doubt we’ll be in the match.
“In terms of athleticism, we’re matched with them very well.”
HC (20-14)....................19 25 13 21
Concordia (25-5)..........25 23 25 25
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 8-0-2, Ava Lovitt 0-0-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-1-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 0-0-0, Majesta Valasek 14-0-1/2, Sophie Stevens 0-0-0, Peyton Roper 15-0-1, Marlee Taylor 15-0-1/2, Makenna Asher 3-0-0, Rachel Hefta 5-0-1. Totals: 60-1-5.
Assists—Asher 53. Digs—Miller 28, Harr 23, Asher 16.
Concordia (kills-aces-blocks)
Bree Green 0-0-0, Bree Burtwistle 3-2-2, Kennedy VanScoy 0-1-0, Ashley Keck 9-0-0, Cassidy Knust 0-0-0, Addie Kirkegaard 0-0-0, Camryn Opfer 13-1-1, Gabi Nordaker 16-0-2, Rebecca Gebhardt 0-0-0, Kalee Wiltfong 0-0-0, Morgan Nibbe 9-0-1 1/2, Ashlyn Wischmeier 0-2-0, Carly Rodaway 11-0-1/2, Lexie Kreizel 0-4-0. Totals: 61-10-7.
Assists—Burtwistle 58. Digs—Gebhardt 27, Opfer 24, Kreizel 14.