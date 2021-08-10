The Great Plains Athletic Conference released preseason polls for both upcoming football and volleyball seasons.
In football, Hastings College was picked to finish eighth with 40 points in the voting. Morningside was selected first with 98 points, including eight first-place votes, and Northwestern — last year's NAIA runner-up — was picked to finish second with 93 points and three first-place votes.
The Bronco volleyball team was also selected in the eighth spot of the preseason poll. Hastings collected 55 points, while Jamestown was picked first with 115 points. Midland, which was second with 111 points, actually tied Jamestown with six first-place votes.
Football preseason poll (first-place votes)
1, Morningside 98 (8); 2, Northwestern 93 (3); 3, Dordt 82; 4, Midland 73; 5, Concordia 62; 6, Doane 50; 7, Dakota Wesleyan 48; 8, Hastings 40; 9, Jamestown 27; 10, Briar Cliff 19; 11, Mount Marty 13
Volleyball preseason poll (first-place votes)
1, Jamestown 115 (6); 2, Midland 111 (6); 3, Dordt 100; 4, Concordia 89; 5, Northwestern 87; 6, College of Saint Mary 62; 7, Dakota Wesleyan 60; 8, Hastings 55; 9, Morningside 48; 10, Briar Cliff 29; 11, Doane 25; 12, Mount Marty 11