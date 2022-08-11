w09-13-21HCOfbDordt_004.jpg
Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen during their game against Dordt Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lloyd Wilson Field. Amy Roh 9-11-21

 Amy Roh

Heading into year two of the Matt Franzen era, the Hastings College Broncos were picked to finish eighth of 11 teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. 

The league released its football preseason poll on Thursday, with HC ahead of only Mount Marty, Briar Cliff and Jamestown. It mimics that of the 2021 poll; teams ranked 6-11 are the exact same. The only change from a year ago is Midland sliding down to fifth and Concordia bumping up to fourth.

