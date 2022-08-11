Heading into year two of the Matt Franzen era, the Hastings College Broncos were picked to finish eighth of 11 teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The league released its football preseason poll on Thursday, with HC ahead of only Mount Marty, Briar Cliff and Jamestown. It mimics that of the 2021 poll; teams ranked 6-11 are the exact same. The only change from a year ago is Midland sliding down to fifth and Concordia bumping up to fourth.
The top pick is defending national champion and preseason national No. 1 Morningside, which garnered all but one first-place vote. Second place Northwestern received the other nod for first-place while Dordt comes in at third. Doane is sixth while Dakota Wesleyan is seventh.
Hastings College will open the season Aug. 27 with its lone non-conference contest, hitting the road to Deerfield, Illinois, for Trinity International University. The Trojans have won four games in the last four seasons, including going winless in 2018 and 2020.
The Broncos have gone 2-8 the last three years. Their first GPAC game is on the road at Midland Sept. 3.
HC plays in front of the home fans for the first time the third week of the season. Mount Marty University visits Lloyd Wilson Field on Sept. 10.
Notable: Morningside has won every GPAC football title since 2011 and three of the last four national championships ... A GPAC team has been in the national final for four straight years and five of the last 10.