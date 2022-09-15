p09-12-2HCOfbMountMarty3.jpg
Hastings College’s John Zamora passes during their game against Mount Marty Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

It wasn't the four exceptional quarters Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen was hoping for, but there were still plenty of positive takeaways for the Broncos to hang their hats on in Saturday's 45-20 home-opening win over Mount Marty Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.

After sputtering out the gate to a 12-7 deficit, the Broncos found a way to turn the tide just before halftime. Sophomore Jaishawn Wright answered the Lancers' second touchdown seconds earlier with a 69 yard kickoff return, setting up a 6-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback John Zamora to sophomore receiver Toryian Tubbs with four seconds left in the second quarter.

