It wasn't the four exceptional quarters Hastings College head coach Matt Franzen was hoping for, but there were still plenty of positive takeaways for the Broncos to hang their hats on in Saturday's 45-20 home-opening win over Mount Marty Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
After sputtering out the gate to a 12-7 deficit, the Broncos found a way to turn the tide just before halftime. Sophomore Jaishawn Wright answered the Lancers' second touchdown seconds earlier with a 69 yard kickoff return, setting up a 6-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback John Zamora to sophomore receiver Toryian Tubbs with four seconds left in the second quarter.
It was that show of resiliency in the face of adversity that ultimately turned the Broncos fate, propelling them to their second win in three tries this season. After adding 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, the Broncos outscored Mount Marty 17-8 in the final quarter to secure the win, demonstrating how to leave a slow start in the rearview mirror in the process.
"We did a good job of keeping our composure," Franzen said. "At the beginning of the game, it was just real choppy. We had a couple of questionable unsportsmanlike defensive penalties on the first drive and turned the ball back over to them on our first offensive play to set up an easy touchdown for them.
"Until midway into the second quarter, we just couldn't find our way. That touchdown with four seconds left really gave us a confident mindset at the half. After that, we executed well on offense, had some big plays, and the defense continued to play well. That second half was a whole lot of fun."
Following two games of adequate execution at quarterback, Zamora turned up his game a notch in this one, completing 16-of-29 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. His 13 carries for 92 yards and one touchdown helped keep the Bronco offense balanced and unpredictable.
"He was really throwing the ball well and executing the offense well, probably for the first time this season," Franzen said of Zamora. "Hopefully that continues moving forward."
Zamora will be look to build on his best performance of the season when the Broncos tackle Concordia (0-1) in a road homecoming game collision at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. Concordia fell to Doane on the road 12-10 in its only other game of the season on Sept. 3.
The Bulldogs returned most of their starters from last season's team, which finished 7-3 in conference play. This year's team is led by former University of Nebraska-Lincoln walk-on Austin Jablonski. The 6-foot-3 sophomore will be calling the signals for the Bulldog offense after playing wide receiver for the Huskers.
"He (Jablonski) is very athletic, big and strong, and runs the ball very well," Franzen said. "He's someone we really need to keep track of.
"Defensively, they are very well coached. They don't make mistakes and they'll take advantage of any mistakes we may make."
With senior running back Brett Simonsen (leg) questionable for Saturday's game, the Broncos will once again look to senior Daelyn Fairrow and freshman Antoine Murphy to keep the Bronco offense moving on the ground. The pair recorded double-digit carries last week, with Fairrow racking up 13 carries for 92 yards and one touchdown, Murphy, 12 carries, 39 yards and one touchdown.
Senior kicker Jason Bachle was a perfect 6-for-6 in PAT kicks and added a 35-yard field goal in the win.
Targets Zamora will look to keep busy include sophomores Jaishawn Wright, Toryian Tubbs, Ethan Wilborn and Murphy, who each scored touchdown catches last week.
"We need John to continue to grow in the offense," Franzen said of Zamora. "He took some big steps forward last week and we need that to continue. We'll also need Fairrow and Murphy to play well in Brett's place if he can't come back for this game."
Though Concordia figures to be well-rested from its bye week, Franzen said he expects his team to put its extra two games of experience on display to its advantage Saturday.
"I told our guys that they (Concordia) are going to be fresh and probably more healthy than we are, but that on the flip side, we're going to be much more battle-tested," Franzen said. "We've seen a little bit of everything. Hopefully that is to our advantage."