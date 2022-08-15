There were no worries, at least not yet, for Jade Ovendale and her Broncos running wild on Lloyd Wilson Field’s new turf Monday night.
Playing to a 3-3 draw in a women’s soccer match with Northeast Community College out of Norfolk, the head coach will have her critiques in practice before a second exhibition on Saturday.
But the reins were loose in Monday’s 90-minute session.
“The main thing tonight was just giving everybody an opportunity to play and showcase themselves and see where we’re at as an overall squad,” Ovendale said.
Answers and questions. Ovendale arrived at both during the three 30-minute periods.
‘We’re heading in the right direction,” she said.
Early on the third-year coach watched a dominant offensive performance as she rolled out what may be one of the Broncos’ best looks. Hastings scored two of its goals during the opening span.
The Broncos also had the only tally in the middle stanza.
Then Northeast, a junior college program which has reached the national tournament in consecutive years, finished strong with two goals in the final 30. The Hawks also had one wiped off the board due to an offsides call.
“Backline ... we sort of need to do a bit of work there and figure out who we need to play and who’s going to help us be successful,” Ovendale said.
“Some communication, some just getting used to the style of play.”
It was apparent when the Broncos were better and when they weren’t as sturdy offensively.
When HC was at its highest level Monday, Naomi Pedroza was leading the charge.
The Hastings High product scored twice against her former team. She and her sister, Sara, began their collegiate careers at Northeast and were a big reason why the Hawks made program history with 17 wins a year ago.
“They’ve been great,” Ovendale said.
The two expect they’ll be on the field together plenty this fall.
“That is 100% the plan,” Naomi said.
Northeast coach Chad Miller had to game plan against the Pedrozas for once, which offered a fun challenge, he said.
“That was the exciting part was to come here and see them and play against them,” Miller said. “It’s hard to lose players like that, but I’m glad they’re here.”
Naomi Pedroza teamed up with another former Tiger, Dulce Lopez, for the Broncos’ first goal about midway through the first period.
She added her second roughly eight minutes later on a lob pass by Eva Dunker out wide in the Northeast box. The run of play drew the Hawks’ keeper out just far enough for Pedroza to speed around her defender to the ball. Falling down, she tucked the shot just inside the far post for a 2-1 lead.
Northeast cracked the scoreboard when Delaney Wells tapped in a rebound in the 17th minute after Ursula Fissenden’s attempt on net clanked the left post and disoriented the Bronco keeper.
Miley Prine, who scored three goals last season, punched in the final goal for Hastings in the 43rd minute on an assist from Grace Henry.
“I think up top we’ve started clicking a little bit,” Ovendale said. “We’ve got some new faces up top.”
And the newbies have big shoes to fill after the Broncos graduated their second-leading goal scorer from a year ago.
They’ll get another strong test when NCAA Division II Nebraska-Kearney comes to town Saturday.
“It’ll be a big one,” Ovendale said. “We’ll start playing the girls who will feature throughout the conference season. That’s where everything will start streamlining.”
Adding goals for Northeast were Romeni Gurmendi (64’) and Taryn O’Brien (69’). Gurmendi’s was a nice volley and turnaround that left the keeper no chance. She was the victim of an offsides call almost immediately after that would have been the equalizer.
Instead, it belonged to O’Brien.
Miller, who carried a roster with 15 freshmen into Hastings, coined the night productive.
“Hastings is always quality; their players are good. So for us to come play tough competition before we get into season, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “If we can help them and they help us, then that’s exactly what we want out of this.”