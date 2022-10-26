Broncos’ unbeaten streak reaches 12 matches
BELLEVUE — Hastings College scored early and tacked on an insurance goal late in its 2-0 win over Bellevue Wednesday night.
The No. 22 Broncos (12-1-1) stretched their unbeaten streak to 12 matches — with a tie against Concordia included.
Paul Obrusnik scored unassisted in the eighth minute to put Hastings up 1-0 on the Bruins (4-9-3). He dribbled into the box and beat the keeper on the far side.
Fifth-year senior David Panter added on to the lead in the 75th minute when he gathered his own rebound and stuffed a shot under the goalie.
HC landed eight shots on Romeo Paparesta’s net. He made as many saves (6) as Hastings’ Brendan Dally.
Bellevue had two players receive game ejections with two yellow cards. Hastings lost a man in the match as well.
The Bruins were down a man for just under five minutes before the Broncos doubled their lead.
The other red cards were simultaneous in the 79th minute.
Hastings plays at Dordt Saturday in the regular season finale.